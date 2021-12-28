first confirmed news and phones that can be updated
After months and months of rumors about the possible launch of MIUI 13 and all the news that this version would include, Xiaomi has just made its presentation date official which, as expected, coincides with the presentation date of the entire new xiaomi family 12 next December 28 in China and, unexpectedly, it will arrive with MIUI 13 Pad, a system aimed at its use on tablets.
In addition, Xiaomi has not limited itself to announcing this launch, since it has also revealed some of the news that will accompany this new version and has already confirmed that the Xiaomi 12 will arrive with this pre-installed software, thus becoming the first devices to arrive with MIUI 13 from the moment of its launch.
Optimization and security of the system as foundations of this new version
As we told you, Xiaomi has not limited itself to simply announcing the release date of MIUI 13 (which we could already guess), but it has also confirmed some interesting data that accompany this update, being the Xiaomi 12 the first to be able to enjoy it.
In this case, the Asian firm has confirmed some very interesting data from this update, among which we can highlight a 26% increase in system optimization level with respect to what we had so far in MIUI 12.5 and a 52% increase in the performance of third-party applications that we run on our phones.
In addition, another of the important news will arrive in the Security section without the company having revealed more information about it but, apparently, User privacy will be a fundamental aspect to be taken into account by MIUI in this new update.
These will be the first Xiaomi to be able to install MIUI 13
For the moment, The Asian firm has only confirmed the launch of MIUI 13 in the new Xiaomi 12 But, if we take into account all the information that we have been telling you from Xiaomi World in relation to the betas of this version, it is expected that the first phones that can be updated after the launch of this version will be the following:
Devices that will receive MIUI 13 Global:
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: V13.0.0.5. SKAMIXM
- Xiaomi Mi 11: V13.0.0.7. SKBMIXM
- Xiaomi Mi 11i: V13.0.0.5. SKKMIXM
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G: V13.0.0.5. SKIMIXM
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G: V13.0.0.9. SKQMIXM
- Xiaomi Mi 10: V13.0.0.1. SJBMIXM
- Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro: V13.0.0.1. SJDMIXM
- Xiaomi 11T: V13.0.0.1. SKWMIXM
- Xiaomi 11T Pro: V13.0.0.3. SKDMIXM
- POCO F2 Pro: V13.0.0.1. SJKMIXM
- LITTLE F3: V13.0.0.1. SKHMIXM
- LITTLE X3 GT: V13.0.0.1. SKPMIXM
- POCO X3 Pro: V13.0.0.3. SJUMIXM
- Redmi Note 10 Pro: V13.0.0.6. SKFMIXM
- Redmi Note 10 4G: V13.0.0.2. SKGMIXM
Devices that will receive MIUI 13 in their European ROM:
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: V13.0.0.3. SKAEUXM
- Xiaomi Mi 11: V13.0.0.1. SKBEUXM
- Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: V13.0.0.3. SKKEUXM
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G: V13.0.0.5. SKIEUXM
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G: V13.0.0.1. SKQEUXM
- Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro: V13.0.0.1. SJDEUXM
- LITTLE F3: V13.0.0.1. SKHEUXM
- Xiaomi 11T: V13.0.0.1. SKWEUXM
- Xiaomi 11T Pro: V13.0.0.4. SKDEUXM
- Redmi Note 10 Pro: V13.0.0.4. SKFEUXM
- Redmi Note 10 4G: V13.0.0.1. SKGEUXM
Source | Xiaomiui