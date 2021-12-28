first confirmed news and phones that can be updated

After months and months of rumors about the possible launch of MIUI 13 and all the news that this version would include, Xiaomi has just made its presentation date official which, as expected, coincides with the presentation date of the entire new xiaomi family 12 next December 28 in China and, unexpectedly, it will arrive with MIUI 13 Pad, a system aimed at its use on tablets.

In addition, Xiaomi has not limited itself to announcing this launch, since it has also revealed some of the news that will accompany this new version and has already confirmed that the Xiaomi 12 will arrive with this pre-installed software, thus becoming the first devices to arrive with MIUI 13 from the moment of its launch.

Optimization and security of the system as foundations of this new version

As we told you, Xiaomi has not limited itself to simply announcing the release date of MIUI 13 (which we could already guess), but it has also confirmed some interesting data that accompany this update, being the Xiaomi 12 the first to be able to enjoy it.





In this case, the Asian firm has confirmed some very interesting data from this update, among which we can highlight a 26% increase in system optimization level with respect to what we had so far in MIUI 12.5 and a 52% increase in the performance of third-party applications that we run on our phones.





In addition, another of the important news will arrive in the Security section without the company having revealed more information about it but, apparently, User privacy will be a fundamental aspect to be taken into account by MIUI in this new update.

These will be the first Xiaomi to be able to install MIUI 13





For the moment, The Asian firm has only confirmed the launch of MIUI 13 in the new Xiaomi 12 But, if we take into account all the information that we have been telling you from Xiaomi World in relation to the betas of this version, it is expected that the first phones that can be updated after the launch of this version will be the following:

Devices that will receive MIUI 13 Global:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: V13.0.0.5. SKAMIXM

V13.0.0.5. SKAMIXM Xiaomi Mi 11: V13.0.0.7. SKBMIXM

V13.0.0.7. SKBMIXM Xiaomi Mi 11i: V13.0.0.5. SKKMIXM

V13.0.0.5. SKKMIXM Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G: V13.0.0.5. SKIMIXM

V13.0.0.5. SKIMIXM Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G: V13.0.0.9. SKQMIXM

V13.0.0.9. SKQMIXM Xiaomi Mi 10: V13.0.0.1. SJBMIXM

V13.0.0.1. SJBMIXM Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro: V13.0.0.1. SJDMIXM

V13.0.0.1. SJDMIXM Xiaomi 11T: V13.0.0.1. SKWMIXM

V13.0.0.1. SKWMIXM Xiaomi 11T Pro: V13.0.0.3. SKDMIXM

V13.0.0.3. SKDMIXM POCO F2 Pro: V13.0.0.1. SJKMIXM

V13.0.0.1. SJKMIXM LITTLE F3: V13.0.0.1. SKHMIXM

V13.0.0.1. SKHMIXM LITTLE X3 GT: V13.0.0.1. SKPMIXM

V13.0.0.1. SKPMIXM POCO X3 Pro: V13.0.0.3. SJUMIXM

V13.0.0.3. SJUMIXM Redmi Note 10 Pro: V13.0.0.6. SKFMIXM

V13.0.0.6. SKFMIXM Redmi Note 10 4G: V13.0.0.2. SKGMIXM

Devices that will receive MIUI 13 in their European ROM:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: V13.0.0.3. SKAEUXM

V13.0.0.3. SKAEUXM Xiaomi Mi 11: V13.0.0.1. SKBEUXM

V13.0.0.1. SKBEUXM Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: V13.0.0.3. SKKEUXM

V13.0.0.3. SKKEUXM Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G: V13.0.0.5. SKIEUXM

V13.0.0.5. SKIEUXM Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G: V13.0.0.1. SKQEUXM

V13.0.0.1. SKQEUXM Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro: V13.0.0.1. SJDEUXM

V13.0.0.1. SJDEUXM LITTLE F3: V13.0.0.1. SKHEUXM

V13.0.0.1. SKHEUXM Xiaomi 11T: V13.0.0.1. SKWEUXM

V13.0.0.1. SKWEUXM Xiaomi 11T Pro: V13.0.0.4. SKDEUXM

V13.0.0.4. SKDEUXM Redmi Note 10 Pro: V13.0.0.4. SKFEUXM

V13.0.0.4. SKFEUXM Redmi Note 10 4G: V13.0.0.1. SKGEUXM

Source | Xiaomiui