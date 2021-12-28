find out if they turned off the blue popcorn and are ignoring you

WhatsApp is one of the main platforms for instant messaging that keeps millions of people in communication every day, whether through messages, voice notes, video calls, photos, etc.

This tool has many functions, from being able to publish statuses, that the other person can know if you read a message, etc. On this occasion, we tell you how to find out if the other person you sent a message to, read it even if they have disabled the double blue check or read confirmation.

How to know if your message was read

In case your contact has deactivated the double blue check in WhatsApp, the steps you must follow are these:

The first thing is to click on the three dots in the upper corner of WhatsApp.

Create a group.

Add the person you want to know whether or not they read your message.

Write in the group formed by the two.

At that time you should see message information.

There you will see if the message has been delivered to that person and they have read it or not.

This information will appear even if you have the double blue check completely disabled.

Ready, in this simple way you will be able to know if the other person read the message you sent without having to install external applications, which can endanger your personal data.

