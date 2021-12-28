filtered images of your final design and all your detailed specifications

In the absence of only a few hours for its official presentation, the new Xiaomi 12 has been almost completely filtered, from its more than likely final design to the specifications with which the new flagship of the Asian firm will arrive.

As we all know, This device will be presented on December 28 but few secrets remain to be revealed, since even Xiaomi itself has confirmed that it will be the first device of the company to incorporate MIUI 13, so it only remains for the rest of the characteristics that we comment on below to be confirmed.

The most beautiful Xiaomi in history?

Many of us expected that this Xiaomi 12 would mark a before and after within the company, but we never imagined that the Asian firm would present us with a phone that, at least if we take into account the images filtered by Evleaks, it could become one of the most beautiful the company has ever made.





Apparently this device it will stand out for having a quite striking color palette with different really attractive pastel shades and an aspect that, in general, will be very minimalist but especially well worked where the rear camera module will integrate much better with the general design of the device.

In principle, the back of the phone will have a glass finish although, as we can see in the images, a rough touch may have been chosen for a better hand feel, although this we will have to wait for its official presentation to be able to confirm it.

Regarding its specifications, we know practically everything, so to make it much easier to view them, We leave them below in list format:





Processor and Memories

Screen

Battery

4500 mAh capacity

67W fast charging via cable

30W wireless charging

10W reverse wireless charging

Cameras

50MP main sensor SONY IMX766

SONY IMX766 13MP Wide Angle Lens with 123 ° field of view

with 123 ° field of view 32MP Telephoto Sensor with 5x optical zoom

with 5x optical zoom 20MP front camera

Others

MIUI 13 and Android 12 integrated from the factory

180 gram weight

Harmon Kardon Signed Stereo Speakers

As we can see, this device will be equipped with the best in terms of hardware with the recently presented Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and other high-level specs like fast charging that will hit 67W Therefore, despite being a relatively compact device, Xiaomi will offer the best that we can find today.

There are only a few hours left to confirm all this information so, remember, next December 28 at 12:30 Spanish time We can tell you all the news that we have yet to know about the new Xiaomi 12 family.

Source | Gizmochina, Evleaks