Fight between Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne on Washington bench

The defensive linemen of the WFT came to the fists then left the field with their team falling by beating

The Washington Football Team seemed to hit rock bottom this Sunday at AT&T Stadium and not only because of the beating he receives on the field in front of the Dallas cowboys.

During the second quarter, when he fell 28-7, something unusual happened in the bench of Washington when Jonathan Allen Y Daron Payne they had to be separated by their companions after confronting each other.

Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne fought on the Washington bench in the game against the Dallas Cowboys. AP Photo

The broadcast cameras caught the defensive tackles sitting together arguing, until Payne got up and pointed his finger at the head of Allen, who responded by striking out with his right fist.

Quickly other players from Washington they had to intervene to separate them while they both kept yelling at each other.

Later when they were both seated, Payne got up again to yell at AllenBut his teammates wouldn’t let him get to the defensive tackle.

Washington came into the game on a two-game losing streak, including one against the Cowboys in their previous duel.

At 6-8, the WFT has a 6.7 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to the “Football Power Index.” ESPN; That figure would rise to 18.8 percent with an unlikely win and drop to 2.8 percent with a loss.

Washington will secure its fifth consecutive losing season with a loss (the team’s longest streak since the 1957 to 1965 seasons).