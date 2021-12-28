Ferran Torres is Barcelona’s new reinforcement

It’s official: Barcelona has second reinforcement in the era of Xavi Hernandez and it’s about Ferran torres, Spanish who arrives after an ephemeral passage in the Manchester City and that thus makes his return to The league.

Ferran torres was in the Valencia before trying your luck at the Premier league. In England he became league champion and reached the final of the Champions League, but he never found the consistency, or the minutes he was looking for.

Barcelona announces Ferran Torres

Through their social networks, the culé team announced the arrival of Ferran torres. The steering wheel became the most expensive Spanish in the history of the Barcelona, as the club paid 55 million euros for the 21-year-old footballer with a contract until 2027.

That figure exceeded the 40 that the culé team paid at the time for David Villa and the 34 who gave for Cesc Fabregas. A bet on the immediate present but also on the future which makes Xavi Hernandez, by adding such a young footballer to his squad.

Torres joins

Dani alves

as the first hires of the Barcelona in the era of Xavi as a coach. Apparently the next on the list will be Matthijs de Ligt, who will leave the Juventus to join the culé team.

The numbers of Ferran Torres

In the current season, the Spaniard has barely been able to play seven games, in which he has scored three goals and provided an assist. He has not enjoyed so many minutes with Pep Guardiola in recent months and that is why he sought to leave.

Ferran torres played a total of 43 games with the shirt of the Manchester City, in which he managed to score 16 annotations and also gave four goal passes.

