Ferran Torres is already from FC Barcelona

A hit of effect. The FC Barcelona He had the intention of taking advantage of the winter market because he has lived through a hectic first part of the season and with many doubts, which has taken him away from the fight for the League. The great objective of the culé team is to qualify for the next Champions League but the lack of a goal is a great burden.

So it was the first search that the Catalan entity made for this winter market that is now beginning. And that is why the Camp Nou team has now just achieved the signing of a differential player, capable of contributing goals and many offensive resources and who must help the change of course that is needed in the club.

The team blaugrana has announced the arrival of Ferran torres. Author of 3 goals and 1 assist this season in the ranks of the Manchester City, the ex of Valencia was the great desire of Xavi Hernández to improve his attack. A forward with a lot of mobility, capable of acting on both wings or as a false center forward.

This 21-year-old striker now comes to the Catalan team for a fixed figure of € 55 million that could become € 65 million depending on different variables, according to different information that has emerged. Pep Guardiola lets him go due to the impossibility of giving him more minutes and returns to the Spanish League to try to be relevant in one of his big clubs. Signature until 2027, it will have € 1,000 million of termination clause and will be presented on Monday, January 3.