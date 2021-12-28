Federico Mancuello becomes a reinforcement of Puebla

The Argentine midfielder Federico Mancuello He became a new Puebla player this Monday. Through an official statement, the board of the Puebla team announced the hiring of the 32-year-old offensive midfielder, who is originally from Santa Fe.

Mancuello, who has passed through the Argentine National Team, will have a second experience in Mexico, after wearing the shirt of the Toluca between 2019 and 2020.

It is about a player who made his presentation in professional football in 2008 with the Independiente of his country and who later played in Belgrano, Flamengo and Cruzeiro of Brazil, the aforementioned Toluca and the also Argentine team Vélez Sarfield, where he comes from.

As it has transpired, the attacker he would have opted for Puebla on some other proposals, among them that of his first team, Independiente de Avellaneda.

Federico Mancuello titles

As for his palm, he won the South American Cup with Independiente in 2010, with Flamengo he was part of the monarch team of the Carioca Championship in 2017 and with Cruzeiro he was part of the champions of the Brazil Cup and the Mineiro Championship, both in 2018.

* Let’s pretend they haven’t seen the 📸 leaked 🥺, plox * From the sister Republic 🇦🇷, comes the 🧠 and the 👨🏻‍🎨 that we needed to reinforce the offensive of Los LarcaBoys 🔥🤩 WELCOME TO #LaFranjaQueNosUne🎽, Fede @mancuello! RT if you already want to see him debuting with the 🔵 and ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8tg00U0Kby – Club Puebla 🎽 (@ClubPueblaMX) December 27, 2021

The South American arrives at Puebla with a two-year contract and the mission to contribute to an offensive that suffered this winter the loss of the Uruguayan forward

Christian Tabó, who left for Cruz Azul.



Puebla will make their debut at the Grita México BBVA Clausura 2022 Tournament next January 7 receiving America at the Cuauhtémoc stadium. The sweet potato squad will seek to continue on the right track, after a 2021 in which they got into the semifinal of the 2021 BBVA Guardians Tournament and the quarterfinals of the Grita México BBVA Apertura 2021.

With information from EFE.