‘Fast and furious 9’, ‘A silent place 2’ and other films that rescued the film industry in 2021

There are movies that will only be remembered by fans, but there are others that will be remembered by the whole world thanks to the fact that they rescued the film industry in the middle of 2021, one of the most challenging years of all time and here we list them.

More than two years have passed since the confirmation by the Chinese government of the first case of covid-19 in the world. Since then, the entire world has sought a way to adapt to a new reality full of challenges.. And this was not alien to the film industry, which was affected like never in history. Theaters were closed and the releases of hundreds of films postponed, but Fast and furious 9, A place in silence and other productions more, were in charge of rescuing this industry from a terrible destiny. The year is coming to an end, so it is time to review those films that, at least for a couple of hours, made us forget about the pandemic we have faced. Instead, they offered us a pleasant moment either alone or, accompanied by our friends and family.; Sit back, grab some popcorn, and take a look at this list of movies, not a single one of which ever surpassed the billion dollar mark.

‘A place in silence 2’

A place in silence 2, movie directed by John krasinski and starring Emily blunt, Millicent simmonds, Noah jupe Y Cillian Murphy, hit theaters in mid-2021. The Abbot family returned to escape the terrifying monsters that put humanity in check while movie theaters remained unusually utterly silent. This production managed to raise 297 million dollars worldwide, it attracted audiences to the movies.

‘Black Widow’

And that’s how quickly a Marvel Studios movie appears, who despite producing controversial films, since not everyone likes superheroes on the big screen, it is a fact that they helped keep the film industry afloat. In the case of Black widow, film that featured the final chapter of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), made a remarkable 379 million greenbacks, plus introduced Yelena (Florence Pugh), Melina (Rachel Weisz) and the Red Guardian (David harbor).

‘Dune’

In mid-October, very recently, the ambitious adaptation of Dune, this time directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring a large cast of stars such as Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac Y Zendaya, to name a few. This two-hour, 35-minute film made $ 393 million around the world and brought us back to theaters.

‘Eternals’

Get comfortable because Marvel Studios will continue to appear on this list. This time it is the turn of Eternals, film directed by the Oscar winner, Chloé zhao and that, despite being considered one of the worst installments in the history of the MCU, its large cast led by Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Gemma chan Y Salma Hayek, he made us crammed into movie theaters and thus managed to collect $ 400 million.

‘Shang-Chi and the legends of the ten rings’

For nothing Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings is above Eternals. The first movie starring an Asian superhero featured some of the most outstanding action scenes of the year and incidentally to Shang-Chi (Simu liu), one of the most powerful characters in the MCU. How much did you manage to raise at the box office? 432 million dollars! How you can see that the public wanted to know this production in a movie theater.

Venom: Carnage released

The symbiote already belongs to the MCU! Well, before the excitement continues to gain us, we are going to tell you that Venom: Carnage released proved again that Tom hardy he’s an expert doing big box office numbers like Eddie Brock. This film that also featured the participation of Woody harrelson, Naomie harris Y Michelle williams, attracted so much audiences that it was made of 498 million dollars, was the secret was the real chickens in the middle of the set?

‘Detective Chinatown 3’

Detective Chinatown 3 is a Chinese film that follows agents Tang Ren and Qin Feng, who must investigate a terrible crime in the city of Tokyo. This starts a fun battle between the strongest detectives in Asia. Now get ready because the film directed by Sicheng Chen generated 686 million dollars, a huge leap from previous productions.

‘Fast and furious 9’

Toretto’s family (Vin Diesel) was once again positioned as one of the most successful films of the year and also as one of the ones that managed to attract the most viewers to empty theaters as an effect of the pandemic with Fast and furious 9. This production was directed by Justin lin and also featured Dominic’s little brother, Jakob (played by John Cena), together they raised just over $ 726 million; These are already the heavyweights of the industry.

‘Hola Mama’

Hola Mama follows the story of a woman who travels through time to befriend her own mother in an attempt to improve her life. If you like dramas with moving messages, almost to tears, this is the movie that dominated these terrains during 2021. This cy-directed production starring Ling Jia, Xiaofei Zhang, and Teng Shen grossed $ 882 million worldwide.