Fashion 2022: Haircuts to leave long hair behind

The way to wear the hair It says a lot about people and their tastes, it also helps to determine how much you care and take care of your physical image. Well, although it seems that the cut or hairstyle does not have much relevance, it is the touch that ends up giving the specific features of the face.

The hair It also helps other people to witness whether someone is on the cutting edge of fashion or if, on the contrary, it is what they are least interested in. And it is that in the world of beauty trends are in a constant change in which looks that lived more than a decade ago are repeated and in which those that were the sensation last month are allowed to die.

So it comes as no surprise that 2022 embrace this trend of bringing new and refreshed looks that also provide a fresher and more refreshed look, and that includes the haircuts. Some of the new ways to wear hair began to appear in the last quarter of the year with the fashion catwalks in which a very common aspect was saying goodbye to long hair.

Michelle Salas recently surprised with a bob cut. (Photo: File)

And while you can also take the long hair With hairstyles with many waves, in the style of 2010, the sensation will be short hair. Proof of this is that many celebrities and influencers have already shown risky and radical changes in looks in which they left long hair behind.

Learn all about the trendiest haircuts of 2022

One of the haircuts who came back to stay for the whole 2022 is the type Bob in any of its forms, so it is one of the perfect alternatives for anyone, since it is characterized by being worn in a length that can vary between the height of the cheekbones and the shoulders.

The above raises certain concerns such as “will it look good on me” or “will it fit my face type or not”, in both cases the answer is yes, you just have to find the perfect height and for this you have to consult the experts of your closest aesthetic. However, we share some tips that can help you decide on this cut.

(Photo: @_bjean_)

In the case of people with round face the perfect option is to wear the “lobs”, which are Bob cuts with the longest hair possible, that is, at the height of the shoulders and even a little lower. While in the part of the neck it can be worn shorter.

Also, the Italian Bob is ideal as stylizes and refines the shape of the face thanks to the volume it provides. Another alternative is the airy bob, one of Selena Gómez’s most remembered cuts with which not only the face is slimmed, but also gives an illusion of perfect movement to soften the features.

(Photo: @selenagomez)

While the oval or elongated faces It favors them to wear a shorter Bob with which their features are lost in the volume of the hair. One of the alternatives is the Bob chop, which is worn at the height of the jaw and which can also be combined with a faded fringe, another of the trends of 2022.

At the same height you can wear the French Bob that will also highlight the long neck and make anyone look like the protagonist of the unique movie “Amélie”.

(Photo: @ inthemood4cinema)

On the other hand, for square faces, in which certain features are very pronounced, a cut should be sought in which the features of the face are not accentuated any more. In this case, the ideal option is to accompany the cut with soft waves in the hairstyle.

