Famous people who have died in 2021

Is about to end 2021, a year that took many artists and Famous Mexicans and internationally, since the death each of them leaves a void in the lives of his followers.

Despite the fact that some artists stand out more than others, there are times when how they have died captures the attention of thousands of people.

The death Larry King was at age 87 on January 23 in Los Angeles. His death of the famous American presenter was a sepsis as a consequence of the coronavirus that he had contracted long ago and that he had supposedly overcome, according to media reports in that country.

Christopher Plummer, the distinguished Canadian actor best known for his role as Captain Von Trapp on The Sound of Music, passed away at the age of 91 after two weeks of falling and hitting his head.

In 2012, he won an Oscar for the film Beginners and was also nominated for The Last Station in 2010 and All the Money in the World in 2018.

The death by Ricardo González, “Cepillín”, impacted the entertainment world in Mexico. He was one of the most beloved clowns on television and the Mexican public. He passed away at the age of 75.

Prince Philip of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth passed away at the age of 99. The death It was due to a heart problem that had taken him to the hospital weeks before.

Robert Downey Sr., filmmaker and father of Robert Downey Jr, has died at age 85.

The famous actor and director lost the battle against Parkinson’s disease that he had suffered from for years.

Charlie Watts, the famous drummer for the English band Rolling Stones, died at the age of 80 in London. His death, in a hospital, was announced by her publicist, Bernard Doherty, not many details were given about her death, but days before she had undergone surgery.

October was terrible for the entertainment world in Mexico since the death reached several actors and Famous Such as Eduardo Meza, who was a producer for a television station, Felipe Cazals, recognized for directing films such as Canoa and Las Vueltas del Citrillo.

Also the death of Octavio Ocaña, who at the age of 22 died in an accident, captivated thousands of people in Mexico, and for whom the causes of his death have not yet been clarified. death.

Enrique Rocha, ‘the first actor’, died at the age of 81. The reason for his death is not known.

Another of the months that took two greats from Mexico: Carmen Salinas and Vicente Fernández.

Both were admitted to the hospital for a time. Salinas died at the age of 82 and the Charro de Huentitán at 81.

