Famous people who died in 2021 and left a difficult space to fill – Metro Ecuador

The 2021 left big losses in the show worldor with the departure of big stars.

Although they said goodbye to the earthly plane leave a legacy through their movies or music.

Celebrities who said goodbye in 2021

Although some were from natural death others had their lives taken from them, as is the case of Octavio Ocaña.

January

Jose Angel Garcia, the father of Gael García Bernal, died on January 22 as a result of pulmonary fibrosis.

To their 62 years the actor and director, spent several days hospitalized before losing his life.

Larry King, the famous presenter died at 87 years on January 23 in Los Angeles due to a sepsis as a consequence of the coronavirus that he had contracted long ago and that he supposedly had overcome.

February

Dustin Diamond, Saved by the Bell actor, died on February 1 at his 44 years, after having been detected an aggressive carcinoma.

Christopher Plummer. On February 5, the Canadian died at the age of 91, two and a half weeks after a fall that resulted in a blow to the head.

Lucia Guilmáin He died on February 15 at the age of 83 from Covid-19, although he never had symptoms.

March

Ricardo González “Cepillín” He passed away on March 8 at the age of 75. The famous clown had undergone a month before a spinal surgery during which cancer was detected.

The actor had been in intensive care for heart failure and pneumonia.

Isela Vega, he lost his life a day later, he died at the age of 81, after battling cancer for a month.

Eulalio Cervantes Galarza “Sax”, the member of the Damn Neighborhood gang, died on March 14 at age 52 due to the consequences of the coronavirus, after being hospitalized for several days due to low oxygenation.

Vicente Rojo, the painter and sculptor passed away on March 17 at the age of 89 due to various heart complications.

Alberto Ciurana, TV Azteca executive, fired on March 23 after worsening with the coronavirus at age 60.

April

Chepina Peralta, the chef and host said goodbye on April 2 at age 90. The famous cook died of natural causes.

Philip of Edinburgh, He died at the age of 99 from a heart problem that kept him hospitalized for several weeks before his death on April 9.

Patrick Castillo He died on April 15 at the age of 81 from a lung infection. The Chilean-born actor had been hospitalized for several days.

Helen McCrory, The British actress of the Harry Potter saga, died a day later at age 52 after a long battle with cancer.

Enrique Becker, An actor in The House of Flowers, he lost his life on April 22. His niece reported that she died of an allergic reaction to a wasp sting in Cuautla, Morelos.

May

Olympia Dukakis. On the 1st of this month, the Oscar winner died at the age of 89 after months with health problems.

William Murray he lost his life at age 93 on May 6 due to a septic shock.

Jaime garza, the theater, film and television actor died on May 14 at the age of 67 from complications derived from diabetes.

July

Robert Downey Sr., Filmmaker and father of Robert Downey Jr. died on July 7 at the age of 85 after battling for several years with Parkinson’s disease.

August

Lilia Aragon He died on August 2 of intestinal causes at the age of 82.

Rosita quintana He died on the 23rd of that month at the age of 96. The star of the golden age of Mexican cinema died in Mexico City days after a thyroid tumor was removed.

Charlie Watts, Drummer for the Rolling Stones, he died on August 24 at the age of 80 after undergoing surgery. His death caused a stir among his fans.

Ed Asner, Actor of Cobra Kai, the animated film Up and winner of seven Emmy Awards, passed away on August 29 at the age of 91 of natural causes.

September

Willie Garson, Star of the series Sex and the city died at the age of 57 after a brief battle with cancer.

October

Eduardo Meza, Televisa producer fired on October 13 at age 60. So far the cause of his death is unknown.

Felipe Cazals. The filmmaker died on October 16 and died at the age of 84. The causes of his death are unknown.

Miguel Palmer He died of two heart attacks on the 18th of the year at 78 years of age.

Oscar Cadena He died on October 28, aged 75, the causes of his death were not revealed but the creator of Cámara infraganti had been operated on for peritonitis.

Octavio Ocana, the young actor died with only 22 years, the same 30 after being shot by fire. His case has been one of the most notorious and it is still expected that what happened will be clarified.

November

Enrique Rocha, leading actor died unexpectedly at age 81 on November 7. According to his friend Juan Ferrara, the announcer also died in his sleep.

December

Carmen Salinas, Actress and comedian, shocked the entertainment world with her death on December 9 after being hospitalized for several weeks due to a stroke that kept her in a coma. He was 82 years old.

Anne Rice, The writer said goodbye to this world on December 11, after being hospitalized for a stroke at age 80.

Vicente Fernandez, the greatest exponent of ranchera music, died on Sunday, December 12, due to the consequences of Guillain-Barré Syndrome.