Enjoy the best Nicolas Cage films on the platform

Dying of the lights

Evan Luke, a veteran CIA agent, is forced to return to work to confront Banir, a dangerous terrorist whom he believed to have eliminated years ago. In this film Nicolas Cage returns to his adventures in action films.

Mandy

An outsider seeks bloody revenge against the leader of the sadistic cult that destroyed his peaceful existence. This is a very gory horror film that has to be seen with a strong stomach and a lot of taste for horror.

The trust

Sergeant David Waters and his friend and chief Jim Stone work in a unit of the Las Vegas Police Department. Jim accidentally stumbles upon a mysterious case: a small-time drug dealer starts making incredible amounts of money overnight.

History of swear words

During 6 chapters, Nicolas Cage explores and divulges interesting facts about the origins of bad words. It focuses on those that are extremely used in popular language, such as Shit, Fuck, Damn, and more risqué.

Let’s hope that in the future Netflix can include Contracara, which will surely be the finishing touch for the Nicolas Cage films that are on the platform.