Emma Watson’s retirement devastates Harry Potter fans: “No, I won’t get over it”

MADRID, Feb 25 (CulturaOcio) –

The rumors that in recent days are circulating about the possible withdrawal of Emma Watson have set off the alarms of the fans of the actress and the harry potter saga. And it is that the one that was the charismatic Hermione granger in eight films of the saga based on the novels of JK Rowling will be greatly missed by her followers … who have reacted en masse through social networks to Watson’s alleged goodbye.

The germ of all this dust is information published by the Daily Mail that, citing the Actress agent, claimed that Watson’s career is “in suspense” Y “will not accept new commitments“. The British interpreter will now be focused on her personal life, together with Leo Robinton, with whom he has been in a relationship for a year and a half, and the world of film and acting that made him famous has passed aun totally secondary plane.

And while it is true that Watson hasn’t shot anything since he released the acclaimed Little Women remake in 2019 directed by Greta Gerwig, it is also true that the industry has suffered a stoppage due to coronavirus pandemic which has drastically reduced the number of ongoing projects.

In addition, for years the British interpreter has been much more selective with her projects since she dedicates a lot of time to her role as activist for equality and the rights of women. In fact, Watson has been working as a UN Goodwill Ambassador in this area for years..

Waiting to confirm if it is a final goodbye or just a break motivated by your personal and work circumstances, and the current special situation of the industry, the actress’s fans have not wanted to miss the occasion to express their sadness and also to wish Watson the best in this new phase of his life

