Emma Watson explains when and how she fell in love with Tom Felton

The relationship that currently exists between Emma Watson Y Tom felton , the actors who respectively gave life to Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, has been a lot to talk about since she recognized that, while filming the films, she had been crazy about him.

This adolescent crush has come to light again in the special that the cast has shot for HBO Max on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the premiere of the first installment. Emma Watson He has confessed that he used to check the “call sheet” (a document that collects the information on who will shoot what each day) daily to see if Tom had to work too and still remembers even the number by which he was identified: seven. He also knows perfectly well when he fell exhausted at the feet of his co-star: when during private classes they were asked to draw how they imagined God and he chose to make a portrait of “a girl with a cap put back on a scooter”.

“And I don’t know how to say it: I fell in love with him,” she explained. “He was three years older than me, so he told me that I was like his little sister,” he added to make it clear that, as much as it hurt, nothing ever happened between them.

Many of the fans of the film saga have always seen a possible romance between the interpreters as a way to fulfill the dream of seeing their characters together in fiction, especially since Emma Watson and Tom Felton continue to post photos together on Instagram when they have the opportunity to meet. However, JK Rowling, the author of the magical universe, always refused to establish a romance between Hermione and Draco because she insisted that it did not fit the psychology of either of them.

Tom Felton, for his part, has admitted that he was aware of Emma’s feelings because someone ‘gave away’ her one day while they were in makeup and hair, but instead of making fun of her or taking her love lightly, he decided to become in his biggest fan.

“I became very protective of her. Yes, I have always had a weakness for her and it still is. There has always been something that is like … I do not know, a kind of connection,” he added.

FOUNTAIN: RSS