Eight series that dazzled this 2021

The South Korean series The Squid Game (Netflix) has been the television phenomenon of 2021. The story of the 456 people who agree to participate in a kind of all or nothing contest based on children’s games whose winner will win a large financial prize has captivated viewers around the world, In addition to causing some controversy over the use of violence and its impact on young people and adolescents. Beyond the squid, fictions have been released this year that deserve to be highlighted along with the return with new installments of already consolidated series such as Succession (HBO Max), Ted lasso (Apple TV +), The good fight or Line of duty (both in Movistar +).

Margaret Qualley thrills with her performance in ‘The Assistant’ RICARDO HUBBS / NETFLIX

THE ASSISTANT / Netflix

The actress Margaret Qualley embroiders the character of mother courage in this adaptation of the bestseller by Stephanie Land, an author who, like the protagonist of this story, had to park her dreams to get out of an abusive relationship and raise her daughter . The series shows the different faces of gender-based violence, from physical to emotional to financial.



MARE OF EASTTOWN / HBO Max

Kate Winslet won an Emmy for this miniseries set in a small town where a series of murders of young women takes place. The actress plays a detective with personal problems who tries to solve the case and who faces a large group of suspects who will be discarded until the surprising truth is revealed. Perfect mix of drama and intrigue.

Sean Bean and Stephen Graham in ‘Condemnation’ BBC

SENTENCE / Movistar +

BBC miniseries that delves into the British prison system through the stories of two ordinary men trapped by their mistakes: one who has just started his sentence (Sean Bean) and another who works as a prison official (Stephen Graham) . Bean conveys to the viewer the anguish of someone who has always lived away from violence when he must face the law of survival.

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING / Disney +

Three strangers (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) share a strange passion for crime and are suddenly embroiled in an actual murder. When a chilling death occurs in their apartment building, the trio suspect murder and use their knowledge of crime to find out the truth.



THE UNDERGROUND RAIL / Amazon Prime Video

Filmmaker Barry Jenkins ( Moonlight ) adapts Colson Whitehead’s novel of the same name in which the underground railroad that was figuratively spoken of in America’s slavery years is turned into a real vehicle helping slaves flee. Jenkins portrays the past while building bridges with the present, playing between reality and fantasy.

LAETITIA OR THE END OF MEN / Filmin

French production that begins like other series with the disappearance of a girl, whose corpse is found after a few weeks. However, later he tries and manages to go a little further by embarking on a forceful denunciation of the errors of the French judicial system and of femicide. Based on real events.

An image of ‘The white lotus’ Hbo

THE WHITE LOTUS / HBO Max

Satirical comedy about several wealthy guests who coincide for a brief and pleasant vacation in a luxury tropical resort. However, with each passing day a darker complexity emerges in the lives of these travelers in search of paradise and the smiling and helpful hotel employees.

VIGIL / Movistar +

Thriller that begins with the shocking scene of a fishing boat that must face a desperate situation on the Scottish coast. Later, the story goes inside a British nuclear submarine, whose death of one of its crew must be investigated by a detective outside the Navy played by the always efficient Suranne Jones (Dr Forster, Gentleman Jack).

Gray year for Spanish production

Spanish fiction has not been able to live up to the harvest of 2020 in which series such as Riot, Unity, Homeland or Poison. In this 2021, rather grayish, it is necessary to emphasize in positive especially the entrance of Filmin in the production of original series, with Doctor Portuondo; the success of Lost fagot (TNT), Bob Pop’s autobiographical series; the continuity of the politician Juan Carrasco, played by Javier Cámara, in Come on Juan (now on HBO Max), and the critically acclaimed Thistle (Atresplayer Premium), a harsh portrait of the generation born in the nineties.





