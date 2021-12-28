Dwayne Johnson surprises his mom with a car for Christmas

Rocío Muñoz-Ledo

(CNN) – Dwayne Johnson gave his mother a heartfelt surprise this Christmas.

The actor and entrepreneur posted the sweet moment when he gifted his mother a car over the holiday weekend.

His young daughters helped him with the big reveal.

“I was shocked,” Johnson wrote. “He put out some good ugly screams. Then once her grandchildren joined her inside the car. She was overwhelmed with pure joy. Hell, even Hobbs, my dog ​​wanted to chirp the car with his new Christmas chicken. “

He went on to write: “I am so thankful to be able to do this kind of thing for my mother, who has had an amazing life. I don’t take any of that for granted. She neither”.

Johnson has reason to celebrate this year. Not only did he have massive success with his Teremana tequila, his latest movie, “Red Notice,” became the most-watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant.

Who needs Santa Claus when you have The Rock!

