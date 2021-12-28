Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt exceed expectations at the box office with “Jungle Cruise”

The Disney production starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt exceeded expectations, grossing more than $ 34.1 million over the weekend.

Despite growing concerns about the delta variant of coronavirus, the movie “Jungle cruise”Got a good number of people into theaters on opening weekend to take the No. 1 box office in North America.

Disney production starring Dwayne johnson Y Emily blunt it exceeded expectations by raising more than $ 34.1 million over the weekend. The adventure film was estimated to fetch between $ 25 million and $ 30 million, but surpassed those figures despite the increase in cases of coronavirus.

Worldwide, “Jungle cruise”Made a total of $ 90 million, including $ 27.6 million at the international box office and more than $ 30 million from Disney Plus.

Jungle cruise and others Disney movies hit the box office

“Jungle cruise“Raised five times more than”The green knight”, Which took second place with $ 6.78 million. The A24 film starring Dev Patel narrowly beat out the M. Night Shyamalan-directed film “Old,” which grossed $ 6.76 million after taking first place last weekend.

“Black widow“Was placed in fourth place after a troubled week between Disney and the protagonist of the film, Scarlett Johansson. The actress sued the studio for the streaming launch of Disney that according Johansson, violated her contract and deprived her of potential earnings.

Disney responded to the accusation of Johansson saying she received $ 20 million in compensation and benefited from income from Disney plus.

Estimated figures in the US and Canada

Here are estimated Friday through Sunday ticket sales figures for theaters in the United States and Canada, according to Comscore. Final figures will be released on Monday.

“Jungle Cruise,” $ 34.1 million “The Green Knight,” $ 6.78 million. Old, 6.76 million “Black Widow,” $ 6.4 million. Stillwater, 5.1 million “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” $ 4.2 million. “Snake Eyes,” $ 4 million. “F9: The Fast Saga,” $ 2.6 million. “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions,” $ 2.2 million. “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” $ 1.3 million.

