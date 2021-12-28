Drew Barrymore and Keanu Reeves have the best chemistry and this video is the proof

There are pairs that have a undeniable chemistry. Throughout the history of cinema, Hollywood has presented us with a few couples who just by looking at each other show that they are 100% connected. Y drew Barrymore Y Keanu reeves they are the perfect example of that. Or at least that is how they have confirmed it repeatedly, the last time being just a few days ago when each one commented on what it is. the definition of love.

The story is not recent at all, since it was for his adolescence when they kept a Romance that came to light a short time ago. The first time they met, Drew Barrymore was only 11 years old and had arrived in Germany to shoot a movie with the actor he just presented. The Matrix Resurrections. The bond since then has become unbreakable, and to this day they make their followers fall in love with their crosses on the screen.

It is that every gesture that Keanu Reeves had with her, was very tender and unexpected for the fans. Recently, the actress from Charlie’s Angels recounted on her own show: “When i turned 16He showed up at my party and took me for a ride on his motorcycle, something that I will never forget”. And I add: “We walked the streets, it was night and everything was empty. It was one of those good times”.

Since then the bond continued as a friendship while she was in a relationship with Justin Long, Tom Green and Fabrizio Moretti, to finally seal his love with Will Kopelman with a wedding in 2012. Although he remained single for years, it was in 2019 when it was known that he had been in a relationship with the artist for a long time. Alexandra grant. But they say Where there was fire ashes remain. And both Drew and Keanu have exposed it this week.

A few days ago Keanu Reeves presented his new film at The Drew Barrymore Show. About Matrix, he assured that the films are part of “a love story”, giving rise to an unforgettable moment. “I am not a fighter, I am a loverBarrymore began. “If you want to be a lover, you must be a fighterReeves said. When the host asked him to explain himself, the actor concluded: “If you don’t fight for your love, what kind of love is it?”. In this way, the smiles showed once again that they are a pair with a lot of chemistry.