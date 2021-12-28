Download the official MIUI 13 wallpapers to your mobile

Get the official MIUI 13 wallpapers and use them now on your mobile. They are beautiful and, best of all, free!

MIUI 13 is already a reality. The new version of Xiaomi’s customization layer is here, and of course we know all its news and the mobiles compatible with this update. Like any good version worth its salt, MIUI 13 is accompanied by some official wallpapers that you can now download for free on your mobile.

This is possible thanks to the guys at XDA Developers, who have quickly shared the images that MIUI 13 offers users to set as their lock and home screen background. We anticipate what they are 43 wallpapers Among which you can choose and that Xiaomi has divided them into five different categories: Black Gobi, Natural Texture, Crystallization, Molten Glass and Concerto. We have already been able to see them, and the truth is that they are beautiful, they will be perfect on your mobile phone.

The official wallpapers of MIUI 13, now on your mobile

As we did with the MIUI 12 wallpapers, we are here to offer you the images created by Xiaomi to accompany MIUI 13. The new version of the system arrives with 43 images very varied in terms of shapes and colors. The wallpapers are not only abstract, we can also find photographs of mountains, beaches and other amazing landscapes.

Colors predominate in these 43 wallpapers, but there are also some images where black predominates that will be especially striking in those mobiles with OLED screens. For example, the new Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro. Without further ado, we leave you with a gallery where you can see a sneak peek of the official MIUI 13 wallpapers.

If you liked this advance, you should know that you can download all the MIUI 13 wallpapers from the following Google Drive folder. As you can see, some are different in terms of size, but all of them will adapt without problems to the screen of your phone. It does not matter the brand of your mobile, you can use these funds even if it is not Xiaomi.

First Xiaomi and Redmi phones to update to MIUI 13

If you have a Xiaomi mobile and you want to wait for it to receive MIUI 13 to use these beautiful and exclusive wallpapers, you should know that the manufacturer has already confirmed which will be the first phones to update to the new version. For now You have only specified those Xiaomi and Redmi terminals, leaving aside those of POCO.

According to data provided by the company itself, this is the official list of 19 devices that will update to MIUI 13 sometime in the first quarter of 2022:

Wed 11

My 11 Ultra

My 11i

My 11X Pro

My 11X

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 Prime

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10

My 11 Lite 5G

My 11 Lite

Redmi Note 10 JE

Of course, Xiaomi will update this list over time. In addition, we must bear in mind that the Xiaomi 12, including the Xiaomi 12X, they already arrive with MIUI 13.

Related topics: Wallpapers, MIUI, Personalization, Xiaomi

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe