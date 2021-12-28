‘Don’t look up’ wouldn’t give much to talk about if it weren’t exasperating

Even if Don’t look up (Adam McKay, 2021) was released in theaters in a number of countries two weeks earlier than on the Netflix platform for the whole world, with the intention of scratching something at the box office and complying with the rules to be able to present itself to the awards calls of the season, has been being available at streaming which has recently been on the lips of many viewers. The global conversation is underway, and we can read a multitude of opinions on social media about this curious apocalyptic movie.

Despite the fact that the American director has also offered us two other films as estimable as The big bet (2015) and The vice of power (2018), nominated for the Oscars, is not yet widely identified by name either among moviegoers or, logically, the general public. On the other hand, there are many comedies that pass without much repercussion through movie billboards and services similar to Netflix on the internet; including those that are advertised with posters scattered around the cities and that it is impossible not to know well.

The two aces up the sleeve of ‘Don’t look up’

Netflix

But nevertheless, Don’t look up he has a pair of rather irresistible aces up his sleeve. The first is the piece that supports the plot and interest for its events. Alone with Jennifer Lawrence (The great American scam) as Kate Dibiasky and Leonardo DiCaprio (Titanic) as Randall Mindy drags a lot of onlookers. But it also has Meryl Streep (Janie Orlean), Cate Blanchett (Brie Evantee) or Timothée Chalamet (Yule); and with Jonah Hill (Jason Orlean), Mark Rylance (Peter Isherwell) or Ron Perlman (Ben Drask).

Fortunately, this luxurious cast is not at the service of a script devoid of substance. Because the Adam McKay movie is not just intended to make us laugh with his flamboyant, surreal and impudent comedy in its social parody, full of recognizable details of our times. In the satire that he proposes, we find an obsession with the virtual environment and superficial priorities compared to those of true substance; the hollow professionalism of journalists in the media or the banality of Trumpist politics. But it exceeds them.

Because its narrative purposes are situated beyond them in Don’t look up. Heartburn and utter lack of mercy with which it deals with the behavior of most of the characters, Janie and Jason Orlean in the political environment, Brie Evantee and Jack Bremmer (Tyler Perry) in that of the press or the unspeakable Peter Isherwell in the business and technological environment, results from a corrosion that makes one feel uncomfortable; due to more than his own empathy for the long-suffering Kate Dibiasky, Randall Mindy and Teddy Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan).

A tragicomic mirror, disturbing and despairing

Netflix

The understandable resource that the public feels identified with the representatives of the voice of reason defeated here, three scientists to make matters worse and as much as the prevailing frivolity manages to seem very seductive to some of them, is used to let us be overwhelmed by tremendous frustration; which is his, but intensified. Because the terrible threat that these characters want to warn about, and that powerful people take it seriously to avoid it, constitutes a transcript of other very serious problems of our reality.

That is to say, the biting of satire in Don’t look up It is not confined to its own history as Armageddon or Deep impact (Michael Bay, Mimi Leder, 1998), with respect to which it is opposed in its tone and objectives; Rather, it surpasses it to force us to think about the ominous dangers that loom over the civilization that has cost us so much effort to raise. In this way, what disturbs us about the film and makes our smile freeze and that so many Internet users think is understand that their maddening tragicomedy can become ours.