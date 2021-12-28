‘Don’t Look Up,’ The Movie Everyone’s Talking About

These days when everyone tries not to get infected and to be able to celebrate with their family and loved ones, the plans to stay at home seem the most successful. So much so that the last great Netflix premiere has even managed to reverse the attention of theaters just a few days after the Golden Globes are held: we are talking about Don’t look up, a film directed by Adam McKay and with the most prestigious cast that could have existed, in which they have also worked with “10 or 15% improvisation”, according to the filmmaker himself. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence lead the plot, but the rest of the cast does not fall short: Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande …

Synopsis

Don’t look up tells the story of two mediocre scientists who accidentally discover a comet between 5 and 10 kilometers in diameter heading towards Earth. Faced with such alarming information, they decide to contact NASA and other authorities to contrast data and alert the population, although nothing happens as they imagined, so their life turns upside down. They only have six months to cchange the trajectory of the projectile since, if they do not succeed, it would result in a mass extinction.

Although this synopsis may make this film, directed by Adam McKay and available on Netflix, seem a thriller or an action movie, the truth is that it is nothing further from that concept. As is usual for this director, it is more about a critique of society seen from the comic and satirical point of view, as you did previously with The big bet, The vice of power or The other two. In addition, more recently he has also participated as a director or producer in other projects such as Succession or The scammers of Wall Street.

The cast

Leonardo Dicaprio It’s Dr. Randall Mindy. The performer, who received his first Oscar in 2016 for The reborn, has changed from the register to which we are accustomed to get into the role of a shy, anxious, unknowingly handsome astronomer who takes medication daily to stay afloat. His character is the main protagonist of the film, although he is perhaps one of those with less dialogue, and has been Golden Globe nominee for their interpretation.

Jennifer Lawrence It is Kate Dibiasky, the doctoral student who sees the comet for the first time and, therefore, who gives it its name. Nervous and explosive, this scientist accompanies Dr. Randall Mindy, who supervises her doctorate, in his attempts to get the attention of the public without knowing that the public opinion is not willing to listen. Is also nominated for a Golden Globe for this role, which has meant his return to the cinema after two years away from Hollywood.

Meryl streep is President Orlean, leader of the United States and principally responsible for the security (also interstellar) of American citizens, although previously she was the star of a reality. According to scientists’ calculations, the comet will hit the coast of the continent and wipe out the world’s population, so policy must act as soon as possible. The Oscar-winning actress brings to life a cartoonish populist leader, irreverent and selfish, surrounded by scandals.

Jonah hill is Jason Orlean, son of the President and head of her Cabinet, always aware of his mother and her campaign. The Oscar-nominated actor improvised during many of his scenes, as Adam McKay recounted in an interview with Variety.

Cate blanchett is Brie Evantee, a television presenter who is very influential, to the point that she jokes about the relationships she has had with former presidents and participating in government meetings. The Oscar-winning actress she’s not afraid to play a role that, like Meryl Streep’s, plays the fine line between seriousness and ridicule.

Mark Rylance is Peter Isherwell, a tech guru with fans of all ages who plans to change the way humans interact with technology. In the purest Steve Jobs or Elon Musk style, his ideas leave no one indifferent.

In addition to these main characters, the film also features ARiana Grande playing the role she does best, that of international pop star; to Timothée Chalamet playing a rebellious youth; to Rob morgan as one of the NASA scientists and the singer Kid cudi as the musician and boyfriend of Ariana Grande’s character. The cast is completed by other stars with minor roles such as Paul Guilfoyle, Tyler Perry or Liev Schreiber.

The impact it has had

In a matter of days Don’t look up has positioned itself as one of the most viewed titles on Netflix in the month of December. Some criticize and others flatter, but no one is indifferent to this script with the intention of criticizing the lack of political action in the face of threats such as climate change and that, nevertheless, After two years of the pandemic, it also seems to resonate in other aspects. Its budget, of more than 66 million euros, cannot be left without mentioning, especially considering that it was released first in theaters and arrived on Netflix only a few days later. This platform strategy has no more intention than to include their films in the award galas, and not so much to earn money at the box office, but without a doubt impacts the number of earnings that is known so far, which does not reach one million.







