“Don’t look up”: the avalanche of jokes on the networks due to the repeated mentions of Chile in the new Netflix movie

SANTIAGO, Chile.- The movie “Don’t look up” (“Don’t Look Up”) –which premiered last Friday at Netflix– has caused a stir on social media. And not only because of its theme or because of the performances of Meryl streep, Leonardo Dicaprio Y Jennifer Lawrence, but also because of the repeated allusions made to chili throughout the film.

The argument is not new: a comet heads to Earth, threatening to end life on planet; But the great twist is how the different actors in society address this fact, from politicians, the press, those who hold economic power, scientists and the citizens themselves, submerged under the influence of social networks.

Within the plot, it is striking that, according to the calculations made by astronomers –interpreted by DiCaprio and Lawrence–, it is projected that the comet will land in the Pacific Ocean, 100 kilometers west of the coast of Chile.

In another passage of the film, it is even stated that a millionaire sum will be paid to the Chilean government in exchange for allowing the meteorite to fall on its shores, in addition to giving its authorities refuge in a bunker. Later, it is also mentioned that there are those who ask to open the borders to the Chilean migrants who are fleeing the country due to the proximity of the meteorite.

The continuous mentions of Chile have not gone unnoticed by social network users, who made fun of the fact that the meteorite crashed right on that coast. “Definitely, the scriptwriter for #DontLookUp #NoMirenArriba is the same scriptwriter from Chile”; “One in 10 planet-destroying asteroids prefer Chile”; and “I imagine the scriptwriters of #NoMirenArriba asking where it would be more credible for a comet to fall that would destroy the planet …”, are some of the comments that have been published on Twitter.

Other publications joke with the supposed payment that the Chilean government would receive for accepting the collateral damage of the impact: “The most absurd thing about #NoMirenArriba is that the Chilean government decides to accept catastrophic tsunamis in exchange for 90,000 million dollars. That would never happen in the real world. They would do it for much less ”; “Tomorrow the UDI will send a letter to Netflix for insinuating that a company paid the Chilean government $ 90 million to let the comet fall on our shores …”, point out other publications.

The film, which is presented as a apocalypse satire, has had audience success and today is among the 10 most popular productions in Chile on the platform streaming.

“Do not look up” also has several Golden Globe nominations, including “Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical,” “Best Screenplay,” “Best Actress” (Jennifer Lawrence) and “Best Actor” (Leonardo DiCaprio).

Natacha Ramirez

Mercury / GDA