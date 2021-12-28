“Don’t Look Up”: the 5 keys to explain the apocalyptic movie

* This note has spoilers.

One of the films of this 2021 was Don’t look up, which premiered by streaming on Christmas Eve and brings together figures from the category of Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Y Meryl streep, among others.

The film directed by Adam McKay is a political satire in which an apocalyptic scenario arises that could lead to the extinction of humanity. What are its keys?

What the movie “Don’t Look Up” is about

Don’t look up is about an astronomy graduate student named Kate dibiasky (Lawrence) that together with his teacher, Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) find out that a comet is approaching Earth directly. The impact is imminent.

In this image released by Netflix, Leonardo DiCaprio, left, and Jennifer Lawrence in a scene from “Don’t Look Up.” (Niko Tavernise / Netflix via AP)

To avoid this, it is necessary to cause the diversion of the space body, a task that must be done from NASA.

From the discovery, the specialists begin an almost utopian career de convince sectors of power, led by the president of the United States, Janie Orlean (Streep), to put together a plan against the comet that could exterminate human life.

In addition to Lawrence, DiCaprio and Streep, they work Jonah hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande Y Cate Blanchett, among others.

“Don’t Look Up” has a message in favor of ecology

DiCaprio is known to is a fervent defender of ecology and a militant to prevent climate change that causes more and more problems to the environment.

Don’t look up has a message that goes in that sense, with a pessimistic ending, but that on the way is built with a sarcastic humor.

In this image released by Netflix, Cate Blanchett as Brie Evantee, Tyler Perry as Jack Bremmer, Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy and Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky in a scene from “Don’t Look Up.” (Niko Tavernise / Netflix via AP)

The scathing look at the behavior of the leader of BASH corporation, a kind of deformed Bill Gates is a sample of that.

The character presses to take over the explosion of the comet, aiming to keep the minerals that allow you to remove the raw material to make more cell phones.

This is how the mask falls off false altruistic facet by Peter Isherwell and his sole objective remains in the foreground: profit from a terminal crisis.

“Don’t Look Up” Exposes an Acid Criticism of Politics

The division in the United States from what was the Donald Trump government added to the discussion that occurs with anti-vaccine sectors in the midst of the pandemic, in reality, took on a certain aspect of Don’t Look Up.

In this image released by Netflix, from left to right, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence in a scene from “Don’t Look Up.” (Niko Tavernise / Netflix via AP)

In principle, the construction of the role of Meryl Streep, as president Janie Orlean is fair for the legendary artist: He got the taste of doing a Trump cartoon putting his own body.

Despite the fact that at times some tones of the film are blurred, in many of Streep’s interventions McKay’s line drop is exposed: political leaders run like puppets by corporations. It doesn’t matter if the end of the world is near.

In addition, the role played by the media, the news, social networks and, mainly, the haters, is also in the center of everything.

What scientific theories does “Don’t Look Up” have?

In the midst of all the references to apocalyptic movies, the humor, the questioning of society and the environmental message, McKay also takes care to show some theories of what could happen if a comet were to hit Earth.

In this image released by Netflix, Leonardo DiCaprio, left, and Jennifer Lawrence in a scene from “Don’t Look Up.” (Niko Tavernise / Netflix via AP)

One of them is that if it would enter the orbit of the Earth, its remnants turned into a meteorite could cause a cataclysm that would imply an explosion that would make human life disappear.

In reality, with respect to the possible arrival of a meteorite to the planet, according to NASA “no known asteroid presents a significant risk of impact with the Earth during the next 100 years”. A century of relief, at least.

What the post-credit scenes of “Don’t Look Up” mean

There are two post-credit scenes in Don’t look up. One is immediately after the first titles and the other at the end.

The first occurs 22,740 years later, when the millionaires led by Peter Isherwell arrive on an unknown planet.

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio are the stars of “Don’t Look Up.” (Photo: Niko Tavernise / Netflix)

Obviously nothing goes according to plan by the entrepreneur’s algorithm, and while there is life on a gleaming planet, a “bronteroc” devours it.

The second occurs after the end credits and is the most hopeless. The scene is set in the moment after the Earth was hit and, out of the rubble, Jason Orlean, played by Jonah Hill, emerges.

“I like it and subscribe, I’m the last man on Earth!”, Says his character, while taking a selfie with his cell phone. His voice reverberates in a sad, lonely and final world.