Don’t look up: Leonardo DiCaprio’s new movie

East Dec. 24 Netflix original movie was released “Don’t look up” / “Don’t look up”, which was directed by Oscar Adam McKay and starring Leonardo Dicaprio (Dr. Randall Mindy) and Jennifer Lawrence (astronomer Kate Dibiasky), among others.

What is the film about?

Is a satirical movie that tells the story of two astronomers: Dr. Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky, who discover that a meteor is close to colliding with the Earth, an impact that according to his calculations will be even worse than the one that caused the extinction of the dinosaurs.

With this knowledge, both astronomers decide to go to the Planetary Defense Coordination Office of the POT, as well as with the President of the United States, Janie Orlean (Meryl streep), however she prefers to stay still and assess the situation.

It is because of this that the protagonists decide change your course and they approach different media to seek to warn humanity of what they are about to face.

Unfortunately, both Randall Mindy What Kate dibiasky they find a society that consumes too much fakes news, so the slogan of conviction will be much more difficult than they imagined.

Social criticism

Adam Adam McKay, the director of Don’t look up He explained how important it is for him to be able to see through the lenses of comedy those things that can threaten humanity.

“I wanted to address this topic of the climate crisis, which is so overwhelming and possibly the greatest threat to life in human history. It can almost feel like an animal attacking you.

It can be overwhelming, but if you can laugh it means you have some distance, and I think that’s important. You can feel urgency, sadness and loss, but at the same time maintain a sense of humor, “said McKay.

Distribution

Leonardo DiCaprio – Dr. Randall Mindy.

Jennifer Lawrence – astronomer Kate Dibiasky.

Meryl Streep – Janie Orlean, US President.

Jonah Hill – Jason Orlean, son of the US President.

Timothée Chalamet – Yule.

Ariana Grande – Riley Bina.

Rob Morgan – Dr. Clayton “Teddy”.

Mark Rylance – Peter Isherwell, millionaire and founder of the tech company Bash.

What did the critics think about Don’t look up?

According to Filmweek:

“As much as I have the same political leanings as Adam McKay and this group of liberal stars, I don’t think I want to see a movie that presents me with all my personal views.”

While SensaCine Indian:

“I think it’s a pretty valuable movie. It’s very funny, you laugh a lot. It is true that it is too long but it is very valuable. A film that leaves a very powerful testimony of what we are now ”.

For its part, The Independent He said:

“There’s something strangely satisfying about the way the McKay movie lets us laugh at our own doom.”

Added to this is the criticism expressed in New Yorker:

“McKay is right, although his frame of reference hardly extends beyond the United States and the stench of localized political contempt almost dominates the plot.”

