‘Don’t look up’: Leonardo DiCaprio’s last sentence was his idea

Attention, it contains SPOILERS

This article contains spoilers for ‘Don’t Look Up’.

Netflix is ​​sweeping this Christmas with its latest release, ‘Don’t Look Up, an apocalyptic satire headed by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep that makes a social critique of our reality. Its plot focuses on two astronomers who discover that a comet is hurtling towards Earth. To avoid the destruction of our planet, they turn to President Orlean, who decides “wait and evaluate” until the primaries end in three weeks.

Its director and screenwriter, Adam McKay, has given an interview to Variety in which he reveals several details about the film. One of the most prominent is that the last sentence that DiCaprio’s character utters at a dinner with his family and friends, just before the destruction of the world, was his idea. His speech goes like this: “We actually had it all. If you think about it.”.

“That line was DiCaprio’s idea. He said, ‘You know, I feel like I should say something.’ And he said the line, he didn’t even read it in character. And immediately Cate [Hardman, supervisora de guiones], which is a tough Texan, and I cried, and my voice cracked a little“explains the filmmaker.

Despite this, McKay confesses that he was about to not include it in his footage: “We were very scared in the editing room because it shocked us a lot. We didn’t even include it in the montage for a while. And then towards the end we said, ‘You know what? We have to try that phrase. And it was the hardest blow of all blows. “

How does the end of the first post-credits scene come about?

McKay also reveals that the first post-credits scene was born from an improvisation by Streep. The Oscar winner wanted to know at all costs how her role was going to die:“We were filming the scene with [Mark] Rylance, Meryl and Jonah [Hill] at the BASH control center for the second launch. And I suggested we play a bit. “Why don’t you improvise something?” You never know. Meryl, who is a great improviser, said that ‘I want to know how I’m going to die’ “.

Several interesting proposals came out and some were carried out and some were not, such as the death of Jonah Hill’s character: “They kept improvising and it was decided that Jonah’s character was going to die three days later from eating contaminated human flesh,” relates McKay. He later changed his mind and the sequence ends with Streep being eaten by a bronteroc, an invented animal whose name they came up with while filming: “Every time we said the creature’s name, it changed. In one shot, the bronteroc thing came out. When we filmed it, we thought it was a lot of fun and that’s how it turned out“McKay concludes.