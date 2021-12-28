“Don’t Look Up”: Can a 10 km Meteor Destroy Earth? (and other science questions about the Netflix movie)

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

The actors Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence in a scene from the film Don't Look Up

Image source, Netflix

Caption,

Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in the film in which they play two astronomers.

Attention: This article ccontains details of the plot of the movie Don´t Look Up (No mgo above), from Netflix.

Don’t Look Up shows us a scenario that has already been dealt with several times in the cinema, but this time it does so with satire and giving special relevance to science and scientists.

The film shows two astronomers, starring Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who discover that a comet is imminently heading for Earth and will destroy it completely.

The film, directed by Adam McKay, explores the role of the media, politics, social networks and science itself regarding the reaction that humanity would have in front of an event like that.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker