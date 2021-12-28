Do the Simpsons predict a new lockdown in 2022? This says the hit series

The Simpson They are one of the most successful television series in history. After more than 30 seasons on the air, its episodes have filled millions of people with laughter and humor. But in addition to that, they have become famous for their predictions on different topics of daily life.

We can remember different predictions such as that of the Covid-19 pandemic or the triumph of Donald trump in the 2016 presidential elections. But they have been doing predictions and guessing about things that will happen in show business, in architecture or in the politics.

We all remember Katy Perry in the Super Bowl, the participation of Tom Hanks as a spokesperson for the U.S. government or public office of Arnold schwarzenegger. But there are several predictions they have made for 2022 that could come true.

The Simpsons anticipated the presidency of Donald Trump

New confinement for Covid-19?

Among the predictions of the Simpson that could occur in 2022 is that of the final of the world Cup. According to the series, Brazil will be the winner after the confrontation with Spain in the final. In addition, they believe that arbitration assistance could have a relevant weight in the result.

In addition, the successful series has anticipated a new confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This after they anticipated a couple of decades ago that a virus from China could be very dangerous for society. Now, a new outbreak of Covid-19 worries many corners of the planet. And the Simpsons say that the end of this disease is still far away. Hopefully this time they are wrong.

Mississippi: Pro-abortion ruling is at stake