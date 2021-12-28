Disney withdraws from its calendar the erotic thriller Deep Water, by Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Disney has decided to withdraw from its calendar Deep Water, the erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas that had its premiere scheduled for next January 14. The studio, at the moment, does not seem to have any intention of looking for a new date, so the premiere of the film directed by Adrian Lyne (‘Fatal Attraction’, ‘An indecent proposal’), remains in limbo. Has announced it Deadline, which has not received a response when asking Disney about the reason for this sudden change in plans.

Deep water is based on a novel by Patricia Highsmith and tells how a wealthy husband, who allows his wife to have extramarital affairs to avoid divorce, becomes the main suspect in the disappearance of her lovers.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

It should be remembered that Affleck and Ana de Armas fell in love during the filming of the film, although their relationship did not come to fruition after almost a year together. Production began in late 2019 in New Orleans and features Zack Helm and Sam Levinson as screenwriters.

