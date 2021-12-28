Disappointed! Chris Hemsworth fans were upset by news about Loki

UNITED STATES.- The Marvel Cinematic Universe He has returned to filming and all his productions are being highly anticipated by the fans. So Chris Hemsworth recently announced the end of the filming of the last movie of Thor. However, Marvel fans were hoping to see him in the new series of Loki, which premiered this afternoon through Disney +.

But a few days ago Tom Hiddeston, the main protagonist of Loki, stated that Chris Hemsworth it will not appear in this new project. It is a series dedicated to one of Marvel’s great villains, Thor’s evil brother. For this reason, fans expected the Australian actor to appear at some point in this new strip, but this was denied.

So they showed their outrage on Twitter. “He is not Loki without his brother Thor,” wrote one user, and another said that “There is no point in the kingdom of Asgard without the son of Odin.” In any case, the protagonist of this new series, affirmed that this plot will not happen in the classic kingdom of Asgard. Still, his fans claimed that they will watch this series, even if his idol does not appear.

Twitter: @elnuevodiariord

On the other hand, other fans said that this news was coming. This has to do with Chris Hemsworth He had not published anything about the filming of the series, therefore they assumed that he would not participate. Also, it was already known that he was busy with filming Thor: Love & Thunder. The Australian actor also clarified that Loki’s character will not appear in this film.

Both pieces of news make sense, since in this long story that Marvel tells, the brothers have gone their separate ways. In any case, his fans were hoping that one of the actors would appear in the other’s story. On Twitter, some users expressed that they still have the illusion of a surprise appearance. What is confirmed is that the two actors have a very good relationship.