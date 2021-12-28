Diego Dreyfus, behind the titles of Atlas and Cruz Azul

The rojinegros followed the example of La Machine when they saw the results they had with the title in the first half of 2021

Although he has always handled himself as a person who is not related to football, Diego dreyfus is known for his close relationship with LA Galaxy forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, but now, despite attempts to maintain confidentiality, it has come to light that both Cruz Azul and Atlas hired their services and, coincidentally, both ended a long drought without titles.

A source with knowledge of this asserted both groups that were crowned in 2021 looked for Dreyfus and even the one with The Machine had been coming for a long time and not precisely prior to his title in the Guard1anes Clausura 2021, but he continued with his work within the institution of La Noria until the trophy was lifted.

Diego dreyfus Instagram: diegodreyfus

Atlas, upon learning of the results that Dreyfus had with Cruz Azul, also began with a talk, but later he became a regular guest at the rojinegros facilities and was even with them in the festivities after the final in which they beat León to get their first title in 70 years.

It is still unknown how the first approaches of Cruz Azul and Atlas with Diego Dreyfus were, if it was through a player or directly from the managers, but what is a certainty is that both teams had talks with one of the people closest to ‘Chicharito in recent years.

INNOCENT POPCORN YOU LET YOURSELF BE FOOLED INTO. REMEMBER THAT TODAY IS DECEMBER 28 AND YOU CANNOT TRUST EVERYTHING YOU HEAR. HAPPY APRIL FOOLS DAY; I WISH YOU ENJOYED THIS JOKE.