Did you know that Valentino Lanús and Amber Heard were dating?

In the last few months Amber heard has made headlines for her legal dispute with actor Johnny Depp, where both have been accused of mistreatment during their marriage.

Something you probably didn’t know about Heard, 34, is that he was girlfriend of a mexican beau when I was just 20 years old.

He was a partner of the soap opera actor Valentino Lanús, who was then 31 years old.

Lanús and Heard met in 2006, when he was already a star of soap operas such as ‘Las tontas no go al cielo’ and ‘Primer amor … a mil por hora’. She wore just two years in the world of acting.

There is not much information on how they met, although it is speculated that it was some friendship in common lto who presented them.

Total, they dated for almost 10 months, but it was a little mediatic relationship, perhaps because none of them aroused the interest of the media as they do now, especially her.

According to rumors, even there was a marriage proposal, but Amber preferred to focus on her career and return to Hollywood instead of staying with Lanús.

That has already been 14 years and both are in very different places of their lifes.

Amber, as we already told you, is in the middle of a tough legal battle with Johnny Depp that has cost her many fans.

Valentino left acting, He made a family and dedicates himself to being a yoga guru.

Did you expect this couple? We were surprised.

