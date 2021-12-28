Denzel Washington’s ‘Journal for Jordan’ Movie Review with Michael B. Jordan

Make sure you have tissues before you watch A Journal for Jordan, and not just to keep the omicron variant at bay.

No, this Denzel Washington-directed love story may leave you in tears as it explores duty, sacrifice, death, and parenthood.

In this image released by Sony Pictures, Chanté Adams, left, and Michael B. Jordan in a scene from Columbia Pictures’ “A Journal for Jordan” (David Lee / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Washington wins the tears of his audience with his lighthearted and understated style, letting an adult and very human relationship evolve on camera, jumping back and forth through the years as he progresses from love to birth. , death and acceptance.

It is the story of the real-life romance between Army First Sgt. Charles Monroe King and journalist Dana Canedy, two apparent polar opposites whose life together was tragically cut short.

She is a city girl with a Type A personality who likes pop music and would probably honk at the cars ahead as soon as the light turns green. He is a patient country boy who likes old time songs and expressionist art. Eat salad and go to the gym; she does not.

She is focused on her career in the New York Times when we meet her, with no interest in a long-term commitment. “Men are a luxury, not a necessity,” he likes to say. Until you meet him.

Michael B. Jordan takes on the role of King and emerging actress Chanté Adams takes on the role of Canedy. Their on-screen chemistry is beautifully evident, a shy longing that roars in lust and adoration. They must overcome the separation – she is in New York, he in Kentucky – and the war, when he is sent to Iraq while she is pregnant.

While overseas, he writes in a journal for his newborn son, Jordan. “Tell him who you are, what you believe in,” she encourages him. He writes advice and wisdom. “It’s okay for children to cry,” you write to your baby. Tears break out here: King only saw Jordan once before he was killed in a roadside bomb in 2006.

Virgil Williams’s screenplay is based on Canedy’s literary success, but takes some often unnecessary melodramatic liberties. Watching Canedy give birth as she alternates with King simultaneously presiding over a funeral for three soldiers in Iraq is a bit tricky. The final, tearful scene also loses its effect when we are told that the stark location was entirely invented for dramatic purposes.

Although it is titled A Journal for Jordan, the film focuses mainly on the parents and leaves the story of the son as its coda. It also leaves King a flawless, supremely noble figure – his only quirks are a poor fashion sense, a prior divorce, and endless love for his troops.

As a portrayal of two helpless lovers, the film stands its ground even though it appears to abandon Canedy’s career midway through and milk tragedy into almost epic figures of her and King. When the mother explains to the son that his father died for his companions, he says: “That’s what heroes do, darling.”

It’s frustrating that the guy who is supposedly the center of the movie – and who is so well played by Jalon Christian – isn’t. But prepare to cry out loud as the film progresses to a poignant conclusion. Maybe they better go with the whole Kleenex box.

A Journal for Jordan, a Columbia Pictures premiere that debuts in theaters on Friday, is rated PG-13 (warning parents that it may be inappropriate for those under 13) by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA, according to its acronym in English) for “some sexual content, partial nudity, drug use and language.” Duration: 131 minutes. Two stars out of four.

Read also: Review of the movie ‘Without Remorse’ with Michael B. Jordan