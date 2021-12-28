David Benavidez’s father attacks El Canelo: He is afraid, he makes excuses

Day by day new contenders emerge who aspire to end the reign of Saúl “The Canelo“Alvarez, However, the Guadalajara boxer has it clear, he will face Ilunga Makabu at cruiserweight, which caused criticism to rain down on him.

This time he was the father of David benavidez who did not hesitate to rant against “The Canelo“, and even questioning “if he is afraid to face a real boxer”.

“They say that David benavidez brings nothing to the table, so what does that tell you? They are running and afraid to fight him. It is a dangerous fight for them and they do not want to accept that challenge. They are shitty excuses. Like I say, if you were so confident you could beat David why not make payday buy that fight and win a lot of money? Because I would sell a lot of tickets, “said the father for YSM Sports Media.

During the same interview the dad of Benavidez also criticized Ilunga Makabu, since for him, the African boxer is a “a stranger”.

“It’s a great duel fighting David. Nobody knows the African boy. Am I interested in seeing that fight? No. There are a lot of people who don’t want to see that fight. Why Canelo Team fighting up to cruiserweight and not fighting at 168? Do you think it is better to fight the Africans than to fight David? We are number one, and he doesn’t want to fight out of fear. I don’t understand, “he concluded.

“The Canelo“Alvarez has reiterated that “look for new challenges” for his career, and despite closing the year defeating rivals such as Avnil Yildirim, Billy joe saunders Y Caleb Plant, Everything seems to indicate that David benavidez is not in the orbit of what is considered by many to be the best Pound for Pound today.