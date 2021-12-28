date and official list of Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones that will be updated to Android 12

MIUI 13 is here. As expected, it will first hit select Xiaomi smartphones in China starting next year, but thankfully Xiaomi has also revealed when MIUI 13 will arrive to global users.

MIUI 13 will come to the new Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X in China, but in a blog post Xiaomi announces its new layer based on Android 12 it will also make its way to some selected models. from the first quarter of 2022. The official list of Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones that will receive MIUI 13 global is:

Wed 11

My 11 Ultra

My 11i

My 11X Pro

My 11X

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 Prime

Mi 11 Lite 5G NE

My 11 Lite NE

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10

My 11 Lite 5G

My 11 Lite

Redmi Note 10 JE

The list of 19 global Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones that will receive MIUI 13 includes nine models officially available in Mexico, marked in bold in the list above these lines.

From the modest Redmi 10 to the Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite 4G / 5G, and the recent Xiaomi 11T Pro, 11T and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, through the mid-range with the Redmi Note 10 Pro and even tablets, with the Xiaomi Pad 5. All these devices in Mexico will receive the news of MIUI 13.

It is important to mention that It is not a definitive list and surely more models will be added to receive the update to MIUI 13 in the future. These Xiaomi and Redmi devices are only the first to be updated in our country and other markets.