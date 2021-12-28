Criticism of Don’t Look Above: Let’s Listen to the Scientists

“Don’t Look Up” is the new film by Oscar winner Adam McKay (The Big Gamble, The Vice of Power) for Netflix, in which two scientists will try to warn the world of the arrival of an asteroid that will destroy the planet. Since its official announcement, the film has been confirmed as a strong candidate for the awards season and has already been included in the top ten films of 2021 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute.

By Víctor Pérez Cañete

For Cinemagavia

Don’t look up tells the story of two mediocre astronomers who must undertake a massive media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that is going to destroy the Earth. (Netflix)

A plea against denialism

“Do not look up” has come at a time when the parallels between today’s society and what we see in the new satire of Adam McKay they’re clear. The film’s speech revolves, for the most part, on denialism and the idiocy of many in the face of a catastrophe. In this case, the threat is a nine-kilometer asteroid discovered by a couple of scientists that hardly anyone takes too seriously.

Starting from here, the director warns us of the danger of continuing to ignore the real problems of our planet. We see how politicians are only interested in their position of power and how, together with the media and a large part of the population, they do not give importance to the two scientists. In this way, the director once again emphasizes, as he did with The vice of power or The big bet, in political and social criticism.

Although this time it is not just a message that can be applied to American society. Here he addresses everyone directly. He does it, asteroid by means, putting on the table the great problems that we have on our noses, such as, for example, the climate crisis and the obligation to listen to the notices of the scientific community.

Below the best McKay

Even with the important message that it sends, Don’t look up knows little considering the previous works of Adam McKay. The director’s trademark style is present during the almost two and a half hours of the film. However, the frantic montage and comedy to which he has us accustomed Mckay they don’t work at all throughout the movie. There are good gags and remarkable moments, but taking into account the spark of his previous works and the stellar cast, he ends up knowing little.

The satire it raises Don’t look up ends up succumbing, at various times, to a sequence of sketches that don’t feel too well integrated. And even more so when they relegate the two best aspects of the film to a secondary role: the couple of scientists they give life to. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, both great characters.

Don’t look up this is a satire, yes, but sometimes it reaches such extreme limits in its tone and amount of humor that can be made repetitive and long. If some elements that do not contribute much in favor of deepening even more in its protagonists had been left aside, surely a rounder film would have been left.

Stars between the asteroid

Adam McKay we are used to large deals. Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt, Steve Carrell, Amy Adams or Sam Rockwell are some of his recent collaborators.

The cast of Do not look up is not far behind and caused a sensation since all their names were announced. TO DiCaprio and Lawrence, are added Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Jonah Hill or one of the stars of the moment, Timothée Chalamet. A little disappointing papers Streep and Blanchett, which pass without pain or glory despite the fact that the first plays the very president of the U.S.

In the end they are Jennifer Lawrence and, especially, Leonardo Dicaprio those who carry the film. Humor with the character of Lawrence, the Dr. Dibiasky, is the one that works best within the comic register of Don’t look up. And the Dr. Randall Mindy quickly becomes the best of the film thanks to another great performance by Leonardo Dicaprio. The anxiety, nerves and even the little dramatic moments are perfectly interpreted by DiCaprio, in a role that demonstrates the versatility and talent of the Los Angeles actor.

Conclusion of ‘Don’t look up’

With Don’t look up Adam McKay builds a sociopolitical satire that, despite not living up to the director’s previous works, manages to convey an important message about denialism and the need to listen to the warnings of the scientific community.

Amid countless gags and the signature style of McKay highlight the fun interpretation of Jennifer Lawrence and above all a Leonardo Dicaprio that stands as the best of the film in the role of the hysterical doctor mindy.