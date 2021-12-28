Considered by MLS in the Top 10 players who should arrive in the league in January

Hector Herrera does not add more than 322 minutes in the recent season with the Atlético de Madrid And with his contract expiring in the Spanish capital, seeking new horizons is not a far-fetched idea in the Mexican midfielder’s outlook.

And is that the same MLS it has considered him in its Top 10 of players who could potentially land in the American league in this winter market.

“It seems that the time of the influential Mexican media in the Atlético de Madrid it could soon be over. Taking into account the use of Herrera this season and the fact that his contract ends this summer, it is probably not ruled out that they would hear a winter offer for him “, reads the section on H H who dedicates a note to him on the official website of the MLS.

Milan borjan (Red Star Belgrade), Florinel Eat (FCSB Romania), Luca de la torre (Heracles), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), Marcelo (Lyon), Dany Speck (Monza), Opa Nguette (Metz) and Joakim nilsson (Arminia Bielefeld) are more names of footballers who could end up in the Major League Soccer coming soon.

