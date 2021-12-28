Conejo Pérez asks Sebastián Jurado not to despair about being a bench at Cruz Azul

The ‘Rabbit’ Pérez affirmed that Sebastián Jurado will get his chance at Cruz Azul; asks him to continue firing up in the U-20 tournament

MEXICO – Last July, Jose de Jesus Corona renewed for another two years with Blue Cross and although this shows that Sebastian Jurado will continue to be relegated, Oscar Perez, goalkeeping coach at La Maquina, recommended to the youth not to despair and wait for his chance.

“Sebastián has already been adding positive points. It is a matter of not despairing, that he sees it as a challenge, soon the opportunity may come. Sometimes you think about leaving, that: ‘no matter how much I do, they will not put me ‘, but get that out of your mind, both he and Andres GudiñoLet them continue preparing, “said the Rabbit.

“Chuy ‘Corona he is a very professional player, he is a work machine. ‘Chuy’ is a very regular guy and has maintained a level; that’s what Jurado has there right now. I think that for ‘Chuy’ it is also like a challenge, he knows that he cannot loosen up because a young man with new vigor is coming behind him, “said Pérez.

The ‘Rabbit’, who retired as a goalkeeper at 45, said that it suits him better Sebastian Jurado continue to work on the Sub 20 subsidiary.

“We have two tournaments, we will also have Concacaf; we are going to see how Juan (Reynoso) handles it, but I think that right now he has to wait a little bit, because he is going to have activity. Without a doubt, the best thing is to be in Cruz Azul, but there is What to see how many teams give that opportunity to play. Today I see many teams with foreign goalkeepers, because they don’t have patience for Mexican goalkeepers. “

“They always turn to see the foreigner and I think that we must seek that we, the coaches, give the best tools to the ‘guys’ and that they can gain trust, but also that the people who are above have that patience for him The goalkeeper’s process. He is going to be wrong, but little by little he is going to consolidate. “

On if you think Sebastian Jurado He is already prepared to be a starter in a First Division, he said: “What I can tell you is what qualities he has; just wait for that opportunity and when it comes, don’t let go.”