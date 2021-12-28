Condusef disapproved of 5 banks that grant credit cards

You have someone credit card? While it is true that having one has many advantages and can even get you out of trouble, you must also handle it responsibly so that you do not go into excess debt.

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) conducted an evaluation at 15 financial institutions that grant credit cards, we tell you which were the five that failed.

Which banks failed

The five banks that the Consdusef rejected, with regard to the evaluation carried out and which refer to the granting of credit cards are Banco Azteca, BBVA, Banca Mifel, Santander and Citibanamex

This evaluation was carried out during 2020 with respect to revolving credit cards, that is, those that are used by people for credit and make payments, to release the credit line.

The Condusef highlighted that the transparency supervision process consisted of verifying that the documents and information used by Financial Institutions with users, prior to contracting and during the life of the loan, comply with the applicable regulations.

For his part, Oscar Rosado, director of the Condusef, pointed out that the aforementioned banks do not comply with the information in the contract, such as not indicating the amount and calculation of the commissions, the banks do not indicate where they can be consulted.

Neither do they indicate to clients the decrease in credit lines, nor the CAT that they will be charged, in the same way they omitted information on interest rates in nominal and annual terms.

Regarding the account statement, the Condusef detected that the banks do not indicate the minimum payment plus the required part of the promotions. The qualifications they obtained are the following:

Banco Azteca rating of 5.2

BBVA rating of 5.1

Mifel Banking rating of 4.8

Santander rating of 4.3

Citibanamex rating of 4

American Express, Banca Afirme, BanBajío, Banorte, Banregio, HSBC, Scotiabank and BanCoppel achieved a rating of 10.

Invex had a rating of 9.4

Sofom Inbursa had a rating of 8.8.

