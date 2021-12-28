Communism, denialism, Trump … what does ‘Don’t look up’ really criticize? Spectators are not clear

‘Don’t look up’ has gone viral on social media. And it seems that everyone has an opinion about what Adam McKay really criticizes in his new Netflix movie. Their plot is about two astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) who discover that a comet is about to collide with Earth. But what most surprises these scientists is the unusual response of the media, networks and, most importantly, politics, especially that of the president of the country played by Meryl Streep, who decides to wait for the primaries to end instead of taking immediate action.

As well, some Twitter users have concluded that the tape denounces communism and, instead, others laugh at this theory assuring that the reading is obvious: a reflection of the current society in which human stupidity reigns. In addition, they have compared the character of Streep with right-wing government officials such as Isabel Diaz Ayuso or Donald Trump:

The truth is that both the director and co-creator of the story, David Sirota, have openly declared themselves on the left and, as the director of ‘The Great Bet’ has assured to media such as La Vanguardia, his footage is a metaphor on climate change: The idea of ​​putting climate change in the spotlight and the idea that we are all destroying the planet came from a journalist friend [Sirota]. He explained to me that it was really frustrating talking about it because it seemed like people didn’t care about everything, even if an asteroid ended up hitting Earth. That was my inspiration “.

The filmmaker also explains that ‘Don’t look up’ is a clear criticism of today’s politicians: “Although I focus on the United States, I know that it happens in more countries. What happens is that here sometimes it is something exaggerated. Only money matters and if something does not bring fortune or forces us to reflect on our way of life we ​​look to another side. It’s something that embarrasses. “.

Reasonable similarities to the pandemic

Although McKay wrote the script before the pandemic occurred, the reality is that the attitude of the population is quite reminiscent of that taken in the proposal. In Brazil, for example, ‘Do not look up’ has been compared with the country’s management in the face of the appearance of Covid-19.

