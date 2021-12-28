Club América would have started negotiations for a national team forward

The preseason for him Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX It has already started with attempts at fresh air. However, the vestiges of what was in 2021 are still present in Coapa. For this reason, the board is looking for a third earthly reinforcement, but of hierarchy, to supply the needs of a team of Santiago Solari You should erase recent frustration with a title.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

By the way, the Stove Soccer For days now, he has been proposing, among other names, a national-level striker who, in any case, would be accessible to join, soon, the jobs of the main male cast that is getting ready for the premiere in the first division competition against the Club Puebla, on January 7 of next year in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

Where are the high command of the Eagles of America pointing? According to a report from the international signal portal ESPN written by Ricardo Cariño, from the Nest they would have already communicated with him Audax Italiano from Chile, in order to know what are the conditions to hire the 26-year-old end Joaquin Montecinos.

In the last hours, in addition, it came to light that the representative of the Chilean nationalized Colombian who is the same as that of Diego Valdes (brand new incorporation), aware of the needs of the whole of the Indiecito, was the one who took the initiative by proposing it to the authorities of the Millonets.

The career of Joaquín Montecinos

Joaquin Montecinos, a footballer who is projected both from the extreme to the right and from within the same band, developed his entire career in chili. It started in Union Temuco and from there it continued in: La Serena, San Luis, Melipilla and Audax Italiano. In addition, he was called up in six of the last seven commitments of the Chilean national team.