Christmas in freedom! Britney Spears celebrated with her fiance Sam Asghari

U.S-. Britney Spears and her fiance Sam asghari they celebrated their first Christmas as a couple since the pop princess was released from her father’s tutelage, Jamie spears, last month after 13 years under his control. On the eve of the holidays, the model and fitness coach shared a new photo on Instagram of him and the artist as they posed together.

Spears she was dressed in a floral top of Versace long-sleeved and posed with a big smile for the camera, while Asghari, who was also wearing a shirt from said fashion house, was hugging his future wife tightly. “A very Merry Christmas Britney Spears,” wrote the model in the description of her publication, which was accompanied by a heart and a Christmas tree.

For quite some time that Spears she is immersed in the Christmas spirit. At the beginning of November the artist shared a selfie with Asghari in front of a Christmas tree. “Fashion and holidays… guess what ???? My birthday is coming soon !!!!! ”, wrote the singer. In October, before the end of the guardianship, he took a look at his Christmas tree and said he would celebrate the holidays “very early this year.”

“I will be honest and say that I have waited so long to free myself from the situation that I am in… and now that he is here I am afraid to do anything because I am afraid of making a mistake! !! For so many years, they always told me that if I was successful at things, it could end … and it never did !!! I worked very hard, but now that it is here and getting closer to the end I am very happy! ” Spears at the time.

A source recently stated that Asghari has been a rock for Spears as she learns to live life on her own terms. “Britney basically went from not being able to do what she wants, to being able to do what she wants. The big question now is, ‘What is he going to do?’ Sam is encouraging her to keep a schedule. He is very focused and likes to feel fulfilled, “he said.