Christian Bale’s Batman to return in new movie

The Dark Knight trilogy wouldn’t be the same without Christian Bale’s Batman and now we could see him again in another movie.

Warner Bros. / DC Comics you want to have your movie that makes as big an impact as Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). That’s why they are adding a lot of characters to The Flash (2022), since it has been confirmed that we will see the Batman of Ben affleck, to the Batman of Michael keaton, General Zod of Michael shannon, Faora-UI of Antje Traue and Supergirl from Sasha street. But now they assure that the Batman of Christian bale. Which will be outrageous!

This possibility has been speculated for a long time, but it seems that the film studio ended up choosing Michael keaton, because Christian bale he flatly refused. Since he considered that stage totally closed. Although now they have convinced him to join the project and may have a brief cameo.

Kevin Smith is clear:

Film director Kevin smith it is clear that Dc comics wants to impact as much as Marvel studios have to use al Batman from Christian bale.

«The Flash movie will use Michael Keaton as Batman and that will make me cry. That’s my Batman! … However, if you want to do a No Way Home, you better bring Christian Bale as well. If I am them, I am taking a money truck to Christian Bale’s house, just begging him to put the suit back on for even two minutes so we can have our own No Way Home. “

It makes sense that there are different versions of various characters in The Flash, as Barry Allen He will go back in time to avoid the murder of his mother and thus change the present. So any crazy thing they can think of could happen. So see the Batman from Christian bale is not entirely out of the question.

The Flash It will be released on November 4, 2022. It will be at that moment when we will find out all the surprises that have been prepared for us.