Chris Hemsworth knows what three unique pieces of clothing you need to always wear well (literally)

You may have the muscles of Chris Hemsworth and embodying a Greek god with superpowers on the big screen are two difficult goals to achieve in this life. We assume it with dignity and our heads held high. After all, that’s why Chris Hemsworth, THE actor, THE father, THE entrepreneur and THE philanthropist It is indeed Chris Hemsworth.

However, it was not all going to be bad news. And it is that, in terms of elegance and good taste, yes it is much easier to imitate Chris Hemsworth, THE style reference (forgive us David Beckham and Timothée Chalamet).

Faithful practitioner of simple and polished masculine dress guided by the philosophy of normcore, It has been Hemsworth himself in his new campaign as Boss ambassador who has told us the key to dressing well for any occasion that is presented to us. Far from aesthetic juggling and head comedies, now comes the best: You will only need to use three garments.

Chris Hemsworth for Boss. Courtesy of Boss

Not just any three garments, yes, but three garments that represent the versatility that every man needs in his day to day to go handsome both to the office (when he plays) and to a date or to some beer with some friends. In a scenario in which uncertainty rules and in which our priorities have been modified in one way or another, It is appreciated that style icons such as Chris Hemsworth help us to Dress well without wasting time on the way.

Grab a pen and paper and start taking notes: on the one hand, a basic cotton t-shirt and round neck, the essential of the masculine wardrobe par excellence that you can wear with both an informal suit and with jeans and sneakers. For another, cotton chinos, aka the new pants denim. Top it off with a black jacket slim fit that allows you to elevate the sophistication of your look just by putting it on and without giving up the basic comfort that the two previous garments will provide you.

The ultimate expert trick? It resorts to monochrome and, more specifically, to black, the most elegant shade that best suits everyone, regardless of their body type and height, of the entire color palette. Although to other people’s eyes it will seem that you have worked the lookazo, the reality will be that you did not need two minutes to go out. God save Chris Hemsworth!

BUY basic t-shirt slim fit black, for € 49.95 at Boss.

BUY Virgin wool poplin jacket, for € 279 at Boss.

BUY Chino pants in brushed stretch cotton, for € 99.95 at Boss.

You may also like:

Chris Hemsworth: this is how Thor trains, eats, cares for himself and perfumes himself

Chris Hemsworth’s white shirt is the ultimate style weapon of the world’s best-dressed men

Tyler Rake: these are the sunglasses Chris Hemsworth wears in the movie