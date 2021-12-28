Chris Hemsworth, image of the new Boss collection

Chris Hemsworth (Melbourne, 1983) is a superlative type. At 37 years old, he can boast of being a movie superstar, the flesh and blood vision of a superhero from the Marvel universe and the new superman of de Boss. The firm that has made him its global ambassador for this year 2021 and next 2022. There is nothing. The reasons? Hemsworth perfectly embodies the new direction that the German brand has taken: offering a more informal clothing collection to those men who, on a regular basis, dress in more formal clothes.

And from the center of all this process Hemsworth rises devoid of all epic and well equipped with practicality to become the mirror in which others can look at themselves: that of being a man whose balanced lifestyle is synonymous with success, commitment and passion for women. things well done. The archetype of the new boss man: one who seeks to balance the professional and personal balance without giving up being himself.

George Antoni / Boss

“I have been a huge fan of Boss for a long time, so I am happy to be the global ambassador for the brand,” said the Australian. A successful collaboration that will last in time and that comes months after it was repeated as an image of the new eau de parfum of the house: Boss Bottled. Hemsworth, who claims to be a man who lives a life “full of integrity, honesty and empathy”, has assured this magazine that he focuses all his efforts on having a positive impact both in his community and in the world around him. Hence it is not strange to see him hug koalas in your beloved Australia or to lead projects that have to do with research in the marine world.

Next summer it will premiere Shark Beach, a documentary that he has shot with National Geographic in which the actor joins marine scientists, surfers and environmental activists to study and explore the behavior of some sharks in their habitats. A recording that will arrive months after his resounding success with Extraction (Netflix) and that also serves as a prelude to things to come: the premiere in 2022 of a new installment of the Australian characterized again as a Norse god in Thor: Love and Thunder.



Relaxed, natural, informal

A prolific career that Hemsworth has spent years combining with the world of fashion. He became part of the Boss family back in 2017 and since then he has been able to stamp his stamp on each and every one of the campaigns he has starred in. Thus, in the Australian the two new guidelines that govern the new spring-summer 2021 collection of the brand: that of informal clothing that fits with garments that come from the universe of tailoring to result in a relaxed, natural, informal line.

George Antoni / Boss George Antoni / Boss

And there is still more. Because Hugo Boss advances unstoppably in order to become a sustainable company within the textile world. For this reason, the actor will also be the protagonist of a new campaign with a label conscious. Chris Hemsworth shows the seams. The seams of the new man for a new era.