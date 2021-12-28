Chile’s role in Leonardo DiCaprio’s new film

After its premiere, “Don’t look up”, it became the movie of the moment on Netflix.

With Chile as one of the protagonists, the plot of the new launch brings together figures such as Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet under conspiracy theories, climate change and dirty politics.

Directed by Adam McKay (“The Big Short”), the film follows astrophysicist “Randall Mindy” played by Leonardo DiCaprio and student “Kate Dibiasky” played by Jennifer Lawrence. Both scientists have the mission of showing the world that a gigantic meteorite is approaching the Earth to destroy it.

It is here that Chile’s first participation occurs, when Scientists learn that the place where the comet will crash is 100 kilometers from the Chilean coast. From here the protagonism of our country unfolds, which lasts for more than two hours of film.

After the discovery, both scientists start a race to convince the great authorities, businessmen and the general population of the danger that threatens the planet.

This task will be full of difficulties such as the denial of the population, conspiracyism, climate change, collective action between nations, fake news disseminated in the media and reactions on social networks.

In this context, the country is mentioned again, by ensuring that The company that will take care of the meteorite will pay 90 billion dollars to the Chilean government to receive the tsunami that will cause the impact.

Finally, during a political speech in the pure style of Donald Trump or Jair Bolsonaro, a character from the Do Not Look Up side assures that, before the imminent end of humanity, thousands of illegal Chileans will cross the borders of the United States.

With the performance of a stellar cast, the film released on December 24 by Netflix, is already nominated for several categories of the Critics Choice Awards and has Chile as one of the centers of the plot.