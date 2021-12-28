Charly Rodríguez broke the silence and said this about his departure from Rayados

December 28, 2021 · 2:00 p.m.

It was speculated in the last hours about the departure of Carlos ‘Charly’ Rodríguez from the Rayados in exchange for the Cruz Azul player Luis Romo, who would be the first incorporation in Monterrey.

In this sense, Charly Rodríguez finally broke the silence after in previous days he refused to speak about it and show a position on being used as a bargaining chip by the team in which he emerged as a footballer.

In this context, the Monterrey midfielder told the journalist Diego Medina what: “Whenever I have to leave the club, the love of the people will always be there. The day I leave is what I will miss the most”

Can the change between Charly and Romo take place?

According to Record, the exchange of players is already imminent, despite the fact that Charly Rodríguez has shown a negative stance to leave Monterrey because he prefers to stay and in this sense the negotiation has become stuck

