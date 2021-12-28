CENTERFOLD is the creative platform just created by Cardi B

READ IN:

English

Just a few weeks ago, Cardi B was proclaimed Creative Director of Playboy. Now, the artist announces the launch of CENTERFOLD, a new creator platform focused on artistic expression and sexual positivity.

The news came through the official account of Cardi B with a post detailing her role as a founding member and creative director. «My first project with @playboy !!! introducing CENTERFOLD, so excited to share this platform with so many amazing creators @playboycenterfold » added as a subtitle.

In this way, we know that CENTERFOLD is already underway to become “The home of the best creators in the world to interact with their fans”. The artist’s role within the platform will be to help create sexual wellness products, digital editorial content, and exclusive merchandise aimed at expanding the brand. Playboy.

Through a statement, Cardi B assured that “It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. For as long as I can remember, I have felt connected to Playboy. It is truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I am inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I already have a lot of ideas, I can’t wait! »

And speaking of digital platforms … Do you know that Rosalía has made her private Instagram profile public?