Cell phones that will stop working in 2022

The cell phones are currently one of the basic tools to communicate and perform many other tasks. Therefore, companies increasingly equip them with more functions to make them useful and attractive. However, just as there is innovation, others are lagging behind and, in 2022, some models will stop working.

Smartphones There is something for everyone. There are very cheap prices and also the most expensive that exceed 40 thousand pesos, it all depends on your needs and budget. However, the release of new models has accelerated and, with the passage of time, some teams do not have the software necessary to withstand the updates which leaves them in oblivion.

The reason why these cell phones will stop working, according to Google

It must be said that that of the cell phones stop working is not an invention of the manufacturers to force you to renew your equipment. Google explains to us what are the reasons and the models that in 2022 will stop receiving technical support by your company.

Google reported that as of January 1, 2022 various cell phones that work with the operating system Android will stop receiving security support. That means that their functions will no longer be up-to-date and will be devices susceptible to suffering cyber attacks.

Since most users of cell phones use the services of Google, it is important to consider that, without support, your devices will no longer be useful to perform certain tasks.

The measure, according to Google, in part it is taken so that the users of these devices migrate to more modern equipment that offer better services in their applications and to take advantage of technological advances, such as better call reception, signal to establish Internet connection and innovative but, above all, more secure apps.

Android devices that will no longer work in 2022

According to what was reported by Google, users who have cell phones Android in its version 2.3.7 or lower will stop receiving updates software, so computers will be vulnerable to attack.

The models are of all brands, so if yours appears on this list, the ideal thing, if it is within your possibilities, is to change your equipment to continue using the services of Google and keep your personal information protected.

The cell phones that will stop receiving support are:

Huawei: Huawei Ascend Mate, Huawei Ascend G740 and Huawei Ascend D2.

Samsung: Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Samsung Galaxy Trend II, Samsung Galaxy S3 mini, Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2, Samsung Galaxy Core and Samsung Galaxy Ace 2.

LG: LG Lucid 2, LG Optimus F7, LG Optimus L3 II Dual, LG Optimus F5, LG Optimus L5 II, LG Optimus L5 II Dual, LG Optimus L3 II, LG Optimus L7 II Dual, LG Optimus L7 II, LG Optimus F6, LG Enact – LG Optimus L4 II Dual, LG Optimus F3, LG Optimus L4 II, LG Optimus L2 II and LG Optimus F3Q.

ZTE: ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, ZTE Grand X Quad v987 and ZTE Grand Memo.

Other brands: Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Sony Xperia M, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.

IOS phones that will be obsolete in 2022

And the lack of support does not only apply to models Android. Users of ios neither will they be spared from the measures. Although in this case there are fewer computers that will stop working in this 2022.

It is better prevent! Check the following list of cell phones iPhone that they will no longer receive updates and it will no longer be possible to request repairs in the official stores of Manzana:

Iphone 4 Y Iphone 4

iPhone 5 Y Iphone 5c

As reported by the company, the Iphone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will stop receiving updates at the end of 2022

If you still have doubts about whether you cell phone will stop working in the 2022You can check the operating system of your device in the Settings, Configuration and “About phone” menu.

