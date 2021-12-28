Celebrity deaths 2021: these are the stars and personalities that left us this year

Prolonged illnesses, heart attacks and COVID-19 have claimed the lives of multiple iconic celebrities this year. These are the stars that sadly died in 2021.

American broadcasting legend Larry King left the world at the age of 87 on January 23. The famous TV host, who was hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19 in December, died of sepsis.

Known as one of the biggest stars in television and radio for six decades, with shows including Larry King Live and Larry King Now, King’s legacy includes more than 60,000 interviews with celebrities, politicians and athletes from around the world.

Former Argentine President Carlos Menem and husband of Cecilia Bolocco died at the age of 90 on February 14.

The Sound Of Music star died at his home in Connecticut, United States, at the age of 91.

In 2012, Plummer became the oldest actor to win an Oscar, and after his death, celebrities such as his co-star Dame Julie Andrews, Russell Crowe and Anne Hathaway paid tribute to him.

Helen McCrory died at the age of 52 after a secret battle with cancer. The actress, who delighted audiences with her portrayal of Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter films and numerous stage productions, was perhaps best known for playing Aunt Polly in all five series of the hit BBC gang drama Peaky Blinders. since its inception in 2013.

Willie Garson, popularly known for playing Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, died on September 21 at the age of 57. His son Nathen Garson announced the tragic news on Instagram. The beloved star, who appeared in the last published reboot And so …, died of a secret battle with pancreatic cancer.

Actor James Michael Tyler, best known for playing Central Perk Gunther’s coffee shop manager on Friends for a decade, left the world on October 24, just four months after publicly revealing that he had advanced prostate cancer that was diagnosed in 2018, People magazine. confirmed.

Japanese actress and broadcaster Sayaka Kanda, who played Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen, was found dead Saturday at a hotel in Sapporo. She was 35 years old.

According to local media reports, Kanda, the daughter of actor Masaki Kanda and singer Seiko Matsuda, was found in the hotel where she had fallen from a height.

Famous American rapper Drakeo the Ruler, also known as Darrell Caldwell, died after being stabbed at a music festival in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old, who had scheduled a performance at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival, was reportedly stabbed during a backstage altercation at the time he was supposed to perform.

Pioneering American fashion designer Virgil Abloh died in Chicago on November 28. The name behind Louis Vuitton’s artistic creations of menswear and founder of celebrity-favorite brand Off-White, which unites streetwear and luxury, left the world at 41 after two years. battle against cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare cancer.

Director of photography Halyna Hutchins died after actor Alec Baldwin fired the gun while filming his new western movie Rust in New Mexico. Hutchins, 42, was working as a cinematographer on the western film Rust.

The prince philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband for 73 years, passed away at 99 on April 9. The Duke of Edinburgh was the oldest consort of any British monarch.

Actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on September 6, a New York police source confirmed to People magazine. He was known for his outstanding work on The Wire and Boardwalk Empire. Williams was nominated five times for an Emmy; most recently nominated in 2021 for his work on Lovecraft Country.

Desmond Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize winning force for social justice, worked passionately to end the scourge of apartheid and fought for racial equality and LGBTQ rights.

The actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of “Breathless” and one of the biggest names in postwar French cinema, dies at the age of 88 on September 6.

Joan Didion, the beloved American essayist and pioneer of the “new journalism,” dies at age 87 on December 23.