Celebrities who have been married for many years: from Thalía to Chris Hemsworth | Famous
In the world of entertainment there are couples who make us believe that love is like in the movies.
Celebrities like Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds or Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have shown us that a healthy and stable love is possible.
Famous people who have known how to keep their love for years
Chayanne and Marilisa Maronesse
The singer and the Venezuelan lawyer were married in 1992, since then they have been one of the most solid marriages.
The couple has two children, Lorenzo Valentino and Isadora Sofía, who post photographs of the four of them at events, celebrations or vacations on social media.
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikovs
The Spanish singer and the Russian tennis player got married in 2001. On December 16, 2017, Anna and Enrique welcomed their twins, Nicholas and Lucy.
Two years later, their third child was born; a little girl they named Mary. The couple share on social networks how their little ones have grown up, who spend a lot of time with their dad.
Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo
The two met when they were part of the musical group ‘Timbiriche’, then they worked together on the 1992 soap opera ‘Dance with me’.
Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo, the love story that started with a dinner, and that nobody bet on
The couple married in 1994 and, since then, they have become inseparable with their five children: Alejandra, Eduardo Jr, Ana Paula, Manuel and Daniel Capetillo Gaytán.
They met in 1998, two years later the music producer and the Mexican singer decided to join their lives in New York.
One of the most famous weddings, among the guests were Michael Jackson, Marc Anthony, Gloria Estefan, Jennifer Lopez and Danny DeVito.
The celebrities have two children: Sabrina Sakaë and Matthew Alejandro Mottola Sodi, who are already in their teens.
Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González
The reggaeton and his wife joined their lives in a ceremony in 1995 and live their love discreetly away from the spotlight, despite the singer’s fame.
They formed a family with three children: Yamilet, Jeremy and Jesaaelys Ayala González, who usually surprise on social networks.
Eric del Castillo and Kate Trillo
The Mexican actor married Kate Trillo in 1969 and they have become one of the strongest marriages in show business.
Her children are Kate, Verónica and Ponciano del Castillo.
In 2019 they celebrated their golden anniversary, showing their long-lived love that very few can boast.
Ricardo Montaner and Marlene Rodríguez
The ‘Let me cry’ singer and his wife were married for the first time in 1989. They have renewed their wedding vows four times.
They share their love story with their children: Evaluna, Ricardo, Mauricio, Alejandro and Héctor.
The ‘Forrest Gump’ actor and the singer were married in 1988. Two years later they had their first son, Chester, and in 1995 they had Truman.
They are currently one of Hollywood’s favorite couples, they go to all the red carpets together and support each other.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
The ‘Deadpool’ actor and ‘The Secret Of Adaline’ actress said ‘yes’ in 2012. They met during the filming of ‘Green Lantern’ in 2011.
They are one of the couples who show their love all the time, even on social networks with their three children: James, Inés and Betty.
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
The Marvel actor who played Thor and the Spanish model married in 2010.
They have started a family with their three children: India and the twins Tristan and Sasha.
The couple have been in love and happiness for more than 10 years and share beautiful moments on their social networks.
They got married in 1997 when he was a world soccer star and she was one of the ‘Spice Girls’. More than twenty years later they have formed a beautiful family.
Brooklyn, Romeo, Harper and Cruz Beckham are their children with whom they live all the time, some of them are already successful on social networks.
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady
The Brazilian model met the American football player in December 2006 and they married in February 2009.
They then had their first child, Benjamin, and three years later their second daughter, Vivian Lake.
Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman
The actress of ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’ and ‘Diary of a Princess’ married the actor and jewelry maker in 2012, after four years of relationship.
They are now parents to Jonathan Rosebanks, the little one who was born in 2016, and Jack, born in 2020.